India vs Kuwait LIVE Streaming, SAFF Championship 2023: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch SAFF Championship 2023 match between India and Kuwait online and on TV.

India vs Kuwait LIVE Streaming, SAFF Championship 2023: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: The Blue Tigers are through to the semi-finals, India will face their sternest test in the SAFF Championship football when they face formidable Kuwait in their last league match here on Tuesday. Both teams are level on points (6) and goal difference (+6) and have already qualified for the semi-finals. As such, the winners will determine who tops the group and takes on the second-placed side from Group B in the last four. For India, only a win will earn them pole position since they trail Kuwait on goals scored.

When is the India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 match ?

The India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 match will take place on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

What is the timing of the India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 match ?

The India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 match being played?

The India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 match will be played at Sree Kanteerva Stadium, Bengaluru.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 match ?

The India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 match will be telecasted live on DD Bharati.

Where can you live stream the India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 match ?

The India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 match live streaming will be available on FanCode.

SQUADS

India Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh and Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita.

