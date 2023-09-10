Home

Sports

India vs Lebanon, Kings Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to Football Match Online and on TV

India vs Lebanon, Kings Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to Football Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Lebanon, Kings Cup 2023 match online and on TV.

India vs Lebanon, Kings Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to Football Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Chiang Mai, Thailand: After an agonising defeat on penalties to Iraq, the Indian senior men’s team is looking forward to overcoming the setback and ready to face Lebanon in the 49th King’s Cup on Sunday. The contest, which will be India’s fourth clash in three months against the West Asians, will kick off at the 700th Anniversary Stadium here. India did not concede a goal in the three meetings against Lebanon. A 0-0 draw in the Intercontinental Cup was followed by a clinical 2-0 win in the final in Bhubaneswar. The two sides met again in the SAFF Championship semifinals, where Igor Stimac’s side came out on top on penalties after 120 goalless minutes. Lebanon were beaten 1-2 by hosts Thailand in the second semifinals of the King’s Cup on Thursday. Trailing by a Jihad Ayoub own goal at half-time, Bassel Jrade equalised for the Cedars soon after the break, but Teerasil Dangda’s header five minutes from time stole the win for the hosts, said a report on. A similar late drama unfolded in India’s semi-final defeat as Aymen Hussein’s equalising spot-kick took the game into penalties, where Iraq struck all five to clinch their berth in the final. Stimac thought his boys, who took the lead twice and defended valiantly, deserved more from the match. But the Blue Tigers have put that difficult loss in the past and are fully focused on winning the bronze medal, as they did in 2019 in Stimac’s debut tournament.

Trending Now

WATCH LIVE STREAMING: HERE

What is the timing of the Kings Cup 3rd Place Match between India and Lebanon ?

The Kings Cup 3rd Place Match between India and Lebanon will be played on Sunday (September 10) from 4:00 PM (IST) onwards.

You may like to read

Where is the Kings Cup 3rd Place between India and Lebanon going to be played?

The Kings Cup 3rd Place Match between India vs Lebanon will be played at Sree 700th Anniversary Stadium, Chiang Mai, Thailand. .

Where can I watch the Kings Cup between India and Lebanon on TV ?

The Kings Cup 3rd Place Match between India and Lebanon will be telecasted live on Eurosport.

Where can I live stream the Kings Cup between India and Lebanon in India?

The Durand Cup 3rd Place Match between India and Lebanon will be live streamed on the FIFA + for free.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES