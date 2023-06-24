Home

Sports

India vs Nepal LIVE Streaming, SAFF Championship 2023: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

India vs Nepal LIVE Streaming, SAFF Championship 2023: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch SAFF Championship 2023 match between India and Nepal online and on TV.

India vs Nepal LIVE Streaming, SAFF Championship 2023: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Indian men’s national football team will look to maintain their winning run and inch closer to the semi-finals of the SAFF Championship when they face Nepal at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, here on Saturday. The Blue Tigers thumped arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 in their first group-stage match on Wednesday, after Kuwait beat Nepal 3-1 in the tournament opener. Igor Stimac’s men have commenced their preparations for the AFC Asian Cup with great energy and they would be aiming to bolster their confidence with another dominant performance against Nepal.

When is the India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2023 match ?

The India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2023 match will take place on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

You may like to read

What is the timing of the India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2023 match ?

The India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2023 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2023 match being played?

The India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2023 match will be played at Sree Kanteerva Stadium, Bengaluru.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2023 match ?

The India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2023 match will be telecasted live on DD Bharati.

Where can you live stream the India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2023 match ?

The India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2023 match live streaming will be available on FanCode.

SQUADS

India Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh and Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.