Home

Sports

India vs Lebanon LIVE Streaming, Intercontinental Cup 2023: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

India vs Lebanon LIVE Streaming, Intercontinental Cup 2023: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Intercontinental Cup 2023 match between India and Lebanon online and on TV.

India vs Lebanon LIVE Streaming, Intercontinental Cup 2023: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Bhubaneswar: Having already sealed their place in the Intercontinental Cup final, the Indian senior men’s football team will take on Lebanon in their last group match at the Kalinga Stadium, here on Thursday. After seeing off Mongolia 2-0 in the opening game, the Blue Tigers edged Vanuatu 1-0 on Friday thanks to an exquisite Sunil Chhetri strike late on, which was accompanied by a joyous celebration as he announced his wife being in the family way. Lebanon were held to a frustrating stalemate by Mongolia earlier in the day, which meant six points were enough for India to qualify for the final with a game to spare. However, any thoughts of the India-Lebanon clash being a dead rubber must be thrown into the bin. India head coach Igor Stimac only targets a win against the Cedars and is banking on his best eleven to get the job done.

When is the India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup 2023 match ?

The India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup 2023 match will take place on Thursday, June 15th, 2023.

You may like to read

What is the timing of the India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup 2023 match ?

The India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup 2023 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup 2023 match being played?

The India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup 2023 match will be played at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup 2023 match ?

The India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup 2023 match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup 2023 match ?

The India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup 2023 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

SQUADS

India Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh and Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.