India vs Lebanon Semi-Final LIVE Streaming, SAFF Championship 2023: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch SAFF Championship 2023 semi-final match between India and Lebanon online and on TV.

India vs Lebanon Semi-Final LIVE Streaming, SAFF Championship 2023: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: The Indian senior men’s team will face Lebanon for the third time in little over a fortnight in the semi-final of the Bangabandhu SAFF Championship 2023 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, here on Saturday. After playing out a goalless draw in the group stage, the Blue Tigers secured a convincing 2-0 win over the Cedars to claim the Intercontinental Cup title in Bhubaneswar. Igor Stimac’s men then travelled to the south of India to take part in the 14th edition of the SAFF Championship, which is also the first to feature guest teams like Lebanon and Kuwait.

When is the India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Semi-Final Match ?

The India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 semi-final match will take place on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

What is the timing of the India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Semi-Final Match ?

The India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 semi-final match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Semi-Final Match being played?

The India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 semi-final match will be played at Sree Kanteerva Stadium, Bengaluru.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Semi-Final Match ?

The India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 semi-final match will be telecasted live on DD Sports.

Where can you live stream the India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Semi-Finl Match ?

The India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 semi-final match live streaming will be available on FanCode.

SQUADS

India Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh and Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita.

