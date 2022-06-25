Highlights India vs Leicestershire 4-Day Warm-up Test Cricket Scorecard As It Happened: Gill-Bharat Take India To 80/1 At Stumps On Day 2; Pant Departs, IND On Top; Pant Brings Up 50, Foxes Trail By 74 Runs; Patel-Bates Depart In Quick Succession, Pant Key; Pant-Patel Stand Crosses 50; Pant-Patel Take Foxes Past 100 At Lunch; Siraj Goes Through Evison, IND On Top; Pant-Evison Steady Foxes After Early Blows; Shami Gets Rid Of Pujara For Duck, IND In Control; Foxes Skipper Evans Departs, Shami Draws First Blood; IND Declare At 246/8, Evans-Kimber Begin For FoxesAlso Read - WATCH: Virat Kohli Attempts Joe Root's Bat-Balancing Trick During India vs Leicestershire Warm-Up Match

Day 1 Summary: A steady half-century from KS Bharat (70 not out) took India to 246/8 at stumps on Day 1 of their practice match against Leicestershire, here on Thursday. Bharat ensured that India did not lose momentum despite the wicket of a set Virat Kohli for 33. He found support from Umesh Yadav (23) and Mohammed Shami (18 not out) in stands of 66 and 32, and ended the day unbeaten when rain forced an early end. Also Read - LEI vs IND Warm-up Test: KS Bharat Guides Visitors To 246/8 At Stumps With Unbeaten 70 On Day 1

The reserve wicket-keeper led India’s recovery after they lost their first five wickets for 82 runs. Bharat along with Kohli steadied India with a 57-run stand but the partnership ended after Roman Walker dismissed the former India captain out LBW. The 21-year-old pacer then dismissed Shardul Thakur to complete a five-wicket-haul (5 for 24) and trouble India on a tricky surface. Also Read - India vs Leicestershire Highlights 4-Day Warm-up Test Scorecard: Bharat-Kohli Star As India Reach 246/8 At Stumps

Squads India vs Leicestershire CCC

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Leicestershire CCC: Sam Evans (Capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

Live Updates

  • 6:56 PM IST

    LIVE | LEI vs IND Score: Rishabh Pant brings up 50. This is a good sign for India that a swashbuckling batter like him is in form. This is a proper Pant like innings with shots around the ground. LEI 170/6 after 40.4 overs.

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE | LEI vs IND Score: OUT!!! Shami picks up another wicket. 58-run stand between Rishabh Pant and Rishi Patel comes to an end. Hanuma Vihari takes a good catch. OUT! Samuel Bates is the latest casualty, Leicestershire in trouble. LEI 146/6 after 35 overs.

  • 6:12 PM IST

  • 6:11 PM IST

    LIVE | LEI vs IND Score: Hello and welcome to the post lunch session of day 2 between India and Leicestershire. Rishabh Pant and Rishi Patel will continue their partnership which is on the verge of crossing 50. LEI 129/4 after 32.1 overs.

  • 5:17 PM IST

  • 5:04 PM IST

    LIVE | LEI vs IND Score: 4 boundaries for Rishabh Pant till now and all of them have been played with authority. FOUR!!! Jadeja brought into the attack and Rishi Patel gets a boundary. Leicestershire crosses 100. LEI 101/4 after 26 overs.

  • 4:56 PM IST

    LIVE | LEI vs IND Score: Rishabh Pant and Rishi Patel are in the process of building a steady partnership. Rishabh Pant being the senior batter, is taking the strike most of the time to negate it well. LEI 94/4 after 24 overs.

  • 4:20 PM IST

  • 4:19 PM IST

    LIVE | LEI vs IND Score: Mohammed Siraj to continue from one end. FOUR!!! Another cracking shot from Rishabh Pant. FOUR!!! Evison plays it nicely off the back off. Another boundary. LEI 65/3 (16.1)

  • 4:13 PM IST

    LIVE | LEI vs IND Score: OUT!!! Mohammed Siraj picks up his first wicket. Well set Louis Kimber departs for 39. Rishabh Pant is the new batter in. FOUR!!! Pant makes his intentions absolutely clear. LEI 56/3 (15)