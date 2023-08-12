Top Recommended Stories

IND Vs MAS, Asian Champions Trophy Final LIVE: Hosts India Eye Record Fourth Title

India vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Final LIVE: Stay tuned to this space for all the match updates of IND vs MAS summit clash.

Updated: August 12, 2023 7:57 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

India vs Malaysia, ACT 2023 Final, Live

IND Vs MAS, Asian Champions Trophy Final LIVE

After a marauding 5-0 semifinal win over Malaysia in the semifinal, the Indian hockey team will aim for the title when they face Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final on Saturday in Chennai at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. Captain Harmanpreet Singh has been India’s go-to man for goals while Malaysia defeated South Korea 6-2 in the semifinal to book their first ACT final spot after five bronze medals.

Live Updates

  • 7:57 PM IST

    IND Vs MAS, ACT 2023 Final LIVE: Meanwhile, Japan seal a 5-3 win over South Korea to finish third in ACT 2023

  • 7:45 PM IST
    IND Vs MAS, ACT 2023 Final LIVE: India have the highest number of goals in the tournament (25). The hosts also bagged the most penalty corner goals (15). A total of 79 goals, (40 field goals, 38 PCs and a penalty stroke goal). Meanwhile, there have been 39 green cards, 17 yellow cards.
  • 7:43 PM IST

    IND Vs MAS, ACT 2023 Final LIVE: India are coming into this final after hammering Japan 5-0 in the semifinal. On the other hand, Malaysia defeated South Korea 6-2 to book their final spot.

  • 7:41 PM IST

    IND Vs MAS, ACT 2023 Final LIVE: India lead 23-7 vs Malaysia in terms of head-to-head. Four matches have ended as a draw. Earlier in the ACT 2023, India defeated Malaysia 5-0 in the round-robin stage.

  • 7:40 PM IST

    IND Vs MAS, ACT 2023 Final LIVE: Hello and welcome for one final time in the Asian Champions Trophy as hosts India take on Malaysia in the final.

