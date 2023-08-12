Home

India Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy Final, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs MAS Live

India and Malaysia will lock horns in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

India has been the form side this tournament.

New Delhi: We are into the finale of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 and this match will take place at Chennai’s Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Saturday, August 12, featuring a clash between India and Malaysia.

India come into this match after thrashing Japan 5-0 in the semi-final and are riding on a wave of momentum. They are the sole undefeated contender in the tournament, and will be keen to put forward another clinical display in the finale.

Malaysia, having exhibited exceptional prowess, earned their spot in the final by beating defending champions South Korea with a commanding margin of 6-2. However, they will be tested by a well-oiled machinery of India and they need to break early in order to have an impact.

India have historically been the better side and have dominated Malaysia in head to head encounters. Since 2011, both the sides have met 15 times and while India have won 11 matches, Malaysia has won just the two games. One match ended in a draw. Before this clash, the last time India and Malaysia met was back in Asia Cup 2022 when the match ended in a 3-3 draw.

Here are the streaming details of India vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2023:

Where will the India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

When will the India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on Sunday, August 12, at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be broadcast in India?

The India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can witness this match on Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match in India?

The live streaming of India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final match will be available on Fancode in India.

