India vs Malaysia Badminton Mixed Team Final Score and Updates: IND Settles For Silver As MAS Clinch Gold; Srikanth Loses, Over To Gopichand-Jolly As IND Trail By 2-1; Incredible Srikanth Enforces A Decider; Srikanth Loses 1st Game 21-19, 2nd In Progress; Srikanth Leads 11-10 In First Half; Sindhu’s Brilliance Ensures India’s Comeback, IND 1-1 MAS; Sindhu Takes First Game 22-20 By Whisker; Over To PV Sindhu Now; Shetty-Reddy Go Down In Straight Games; Shetty-Rankireddy Trail 1-0 In First Game; Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Reddy In Action First; Match To Start At 10 PM IST | Lakshya Sen outsmarted reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew as India showed their might to blank Singapore 3-0 and enter the mixed team final at the Commonwealth Games here on Monday. The men’s doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Reddy and Chirag Shetty gave India the lead in the semifinal with a 21-11, 21-12 win over Yong Kai Terry Hee and Andu Jun Kian Kwek. Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu was clinical against 19th-ranked Jia Min Yeo for a 21-11, 21-12 result to extend India’s lead to 2-0. The third match between Sen and Loh was the most anticipated rubber of the semifinal with the 10th-ranked Indian facing the ninth-ranked Singaporean.Also Read - Highlights CWG 2022 Day 5: Team India Win Gold in Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis; Silver For Badminton Mixed Team & Vijay Thakur in Weightlifting

Sen, who extended his head to head count over Loh to 4-2, took his chances against the Singaporean and succeeded more often than not. The Indian used his booming forehand to upset Loh’s rhythm. Sen started slow as Loh took a 4-0 lead in the first game. He bounced back to make it 6-6 after a long really, with Loh not sure whether to leave it or hit it. Also Read - CWG 2022: Indian Badminton Mixed Team Settles For Silver After Losing To Malaysia In Final

Check out all the live updates here: