India vs Malaysia Badminton Mixed Team Final Score and Updates: IND Settles For Silver As MAS Clinch Gold; Srikanth Loses, Over To Gopichand-Jolly As IND Trail By 2-1; Incredible Srikanth Enforces A Decider; Srikanth Loses 1st Game 21-19, 2nd In Progress; Srikanth Leads 11-10 In First Half; Sindhu’s Brilliance Ensures India’s Comeback, IND 1-1 MAS; Sindhu Takes First Game 22-20 By Whisker; Over To PV Sindhu Now; Shetty-Reddy Go Down In Straight Games; Shetty-Rankireddy Trail 1-0 In First Game; Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Reddy In Action First; Match To Start At 10 PM IST | Lakshya Sen outsmarted reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew as India showed their might to blank Singapore 3-0 and enter the mixed team final at the Commonwealth Games here on Monday. The men’s doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Reddy and Chirag Shetty gave India the lead in the semifinal with a 21-11, 21-12 win over Yong Kai Terry Hee and Andu Jun Kian Kwek. Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu was clinical against 19th-ranked Jia Min Yeo for a 21-11, 21-12 result to extend India’s lead to 2-0. The third match between Sen and Loh was the most anticipated rubber of the semifinal with the 10th-ranked Indian facing the ninth-ranked Singaporean.Also Read - Highlights CWG 2022 Day 5: Team India Win Gold in Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis; Silver For Badminton Mixed Team & Vijay Thakur in Weightlifting

Sen, who extended his head to head count over Loh to 4-2, took his chances against the Singaporean and succeeded more often than not. The Indian used his booming forehand to upset Loh’s rhythm. Sen started slow as Loh took a 4-0 lead in the first game. He bounced back to make it 6-6 after a long really, with Loh not sure whether to leave it or hit it. Also Read - CWG 2022: Indian Badminton Mixed Team Settles For Silver After Losing To Malaysia In Final

Check out all the live updates here:

Also Read - CWG 2022: India Wins Gold In The Men’s Team Table-Tennis Final Defeating Singapore

Live Updates

  • 1:58 AM IST

    LIVE India vs Malaysia Updates: IT’s ALL OVER!!! Malaysia beat India 3-1 to clinch Gold Medal

  • 1:56 AM IST

    LIVE India vs Malaysia Updates: The lead now is just of 2 points. IND 17-19 MAS

  • 1:55 AM IST

    LIVE India vs Malaysia Updates: New lease of life for India? IND 16-18 MAS

  • 1:49 AM IST

    LIVE India vs Malaysia Updates: Malaysian pair is doing it for the country. IND 11-17 MAS

  • 1:45 AM IST

    LIVE India vs Malaysia Updates: Looks like it is almost over for India. Malaysians are carrying up the lead well against India. IND 14-8 MAS

  • 1:35 AM IST

    LIVE India vs Malaysia Updates: Incredible gameplay between among the players. MAS 4-3 IND

  • 1:30 AM IST

    LIVE India vs Malaysia Updates: Opening game to Malaysia 21-18. India’s hopes depend on this set.

  • 1:28 AM IST

    LIVE India vs Malaysia Updates: It is going down to the wire at the moment. IND 18-19 MAS

  • 1:22 AM IST

    LIVE India vs Malaysia Updates: Malaysian pair continues to dominate. The lead is consistenly up to 3. IND 12-15 MAS

  • 1:16 AM IST

    LIVE India vs Malaysia Updates: First half of the first game to Malaysia. IND 8-11 MAS