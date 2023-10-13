Home

India vs Malaysia, Merdeka Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Indian football team kick-start their Merdeka Cup 2023 campaign against hosts Malaysia on Friday in Kuala Lumpur. The Blue Tigers will be looking to spring a few surprises against their hosts in the opening game of the Festival of Independence, also known in the local language as the Pestabola Merdeka. Malaysia have played nine international matches so far this year and boast an impressive record of six wins, two draws, and just one defeat. India are well aware of the heritage and history behind the Pestabola Merdeka, having played the tournament 17 times. However, the Blue Tigers also have one eye on the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Kuwait and Qatar next month.

What is the timing of the Merdeka Cup 2023 Match between India and Malaysia ?

The Merdeka Cup 2023 Match between India and Malaysia will be played on Friday (September 13) from 6:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Merdeka Cup 2023 between India and Malaysia going to be played?

The Merdeka Cup 2023 Match between India and Malaysia will be played at Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

Where can I watch the Merdeka Cup 2023 between India and Malaysia on TV ?

The Merdeka Cup 2023 Match between India and Malaysia will be telecasted live on Eurosport.

Where can I live stream the Merdeka Cup 2023 between India and Malaysia in India?

The Merdeka Cup 2023 Match between India and Malaysia will be live streamed on the Indian Football Team YouTube channel.

India Football Team FULL Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Lalchungnunga, Akash Mishra, Subhasish Bose, Suresh Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Udanta Singh, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Liston Colaco, Nandhakumar Sekar, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.

