Male, Maldives: India football team will lock horns against hosts, Maldives in the Blue Tigers’ last match in the SAFF Championship 2021 group stage on Wednesday at the National Football Stadium. Maldives are sitting comfortably at the top of the table with 6 points from 3 matches and a win today will ensure qualification to the Final. India came back strongly in their last game, ending Nepal’s unbeaten run in the tournament by 1-0. India will have to go all out for three points otherwise Nepal or Bangladesh might sneak in for the place. Sunil Chhetri and Maldives’ Ali Ashfaq will be fighting for the golden boot as both of them are tied on 2 goals each. Maldives last time got the better of the India u-23 side in the previous SAFF Championship Final in 2018.Also Read - India Blank Netherlands 5-0 in Thomas Cup Opener

When is the India vs Maldives SAFF Championship 2021 match?

The India vs Maldives SAFF Championship 2021 match will take place on Wednesday, October 13 in India. Also Read - Good News: From October 15, India To Resume Visa Exemption For Maldivian Nationals

What are the timings of the India vs Maldives SAFF Championship 2021 match?

The India vs Maldives SAFF Championship 2021 match will start at 9:30 PM IST. Also Read - SAFF Championship 2021: Sunil Chhetri Equals Brazilian Great, Pele's International Goal-Scoring Record; In Contention With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Among the Active Scorers

Where is the India vs Maldives SAFF Championship 2021 match being played?

The India vs Maldives SAFF Championship 2021 match will be played at National Football Stadium, Male.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Maldives SAFF Championship 2021 match?

The India vs Maldives SAFF Championship 2021 match will be telecasted live on Eurosport and Eurosport HD.

Where can you live stream the India vs Maldives SAFF Championship 2021 match?

The India vs Maldives SAFF Championship 2021 match live streaming will be available on the Discovery+ app and JIOTV.