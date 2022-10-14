Bhubaneswar: India coach Thomas Dennerby on Thursday asked his players not to think about the disappointment of the defeat against the United States in their campaign opener in the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup and fight it out when they take on Morocco on Friday. India will be hoping to gain their first points in the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in the Group A match at the Kalinga Stadium here on Friday. “We have a good chance against Morocco tomorrow. If we can show the right attitude, we can score and get some points,” said Dennerby on Thursday. “We need to fight it out — we have no other option left,” he said.Also Read - FIFA Women's U-17 WC: India Look To Salvage Pride Against Morocco

What is the timing of the FIFA U-17 Women’s WC match India vs Morocco?

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup match India vs Morocco will be played on Friday (October 14) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards. Also Read - Highlights India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: Blue Tigresses Go Down 8-0

Where is the FIFA U-17 Women’s WC match India vs Morocco going to be played?

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup match India vs Morocco will be played at Kalinga Stadium, Odisha. Also Read - India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Where can I watch the FIFA U-17 Women’s WC match India vs Morocco on TV ?

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup match India vs Morocco will be telecasted live on Sports18.

Where can I live stream the FIFA U-17 Women’s WC match India vs Morocco in India?

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup match India vs Morocco will be live streamed on Voot.

INDIA SQUAD: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Anjali Munda, Astam Oraon (c), Kajal, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi Hemam, Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh, Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Ankita Tirkey.

Head Coach: Thomas Dennerby