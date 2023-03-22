Home

India vs Myanmar, Football LIVE Streaming: The match will be part of Igor Stimac and his cavalry preparations for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, which is set to commence early next year.

Now that the ISL is over, the focus shifts to international football and India’s first assignment would be the Hero Tri-Nation Football Tournament. In the tournament opener, the Sunil Chhetri-led Blue Tigers take on Myanmar in what could be a thrilling opening night. The match will be part of Igor Stimac and his cavalry preparations for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, which is set to commence early next year.

When and where is India vs Myanmar going to take place?

India vs Myanmar game would take place at Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal on Wednesday, March 22.

What time will the match between India-Myanmar take place?

India vs Myanmar will take place at 6:00 PM IST.

Where can one watch the match between India-Myanmar?

The first match of the Hero Tri-Nation International Football Tournament between India and Myanmar will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India from 6.00 pm IST on March 22.

Where can the India-Myanmar match be live streamed?

The clash between the Blue Tigers and the Chinthe can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India from 6.00 pm IST on March 22.

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Konsham, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Pritam Kotal.

Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Ritwik Das, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Head Coach: Igor Stimac.

