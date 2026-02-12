Home

India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 18 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch IND vs NAM in India online and on TV channel

IND vs NAM ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 18 LIVE: Defending champions Team India will look to win their second successive win as they face Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav bats in the nets at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India will look for a much-improved display in their second Group A clash against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley in New Delhi on Thursday. It will be the final opportunity for the defending champions to iron out the chinks in the side before they face off against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

Indians were reduced to 77 for 6 in their opening match against the USA last week before Suryakumar Yadav’s brilliant 84 not out got them out of the hole. Indian batter Tilak Varma said the reason for the collapse was that they had failed to judge the conditions properly.

“Especially with these newer teams, you can’t take anyone lightly. You saw that in the last match. It wasn’t that we took them lightly, but we didn’t read the conditions properly. After that, Surya bhai came in and played a great innings, which helped the team a lot,” Tilak Varma said in the pre-match press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“At the same time, we should always back our basics and play our best game. Whatever the field or situation, you have to read it ball by ball. T20 cricket is a very short format—anything can happen, and any team can beat anyone. So it’s important to bring your A-game in every match,” he added.

Namibia, on the other hand, faltered badly in their opening game against the Netherlands at the same venue a couple of days back. Skipper Gerhard Erasmus would hope that their batters can build on their starts and post a challenging total against India, who have now won nine consecutive matches in the T20 World Cup dating back to 2024.

“I think it’s going to be a hell of a thing for a lot of our young boys, especially guys who don’t play on such big stadiums in front of so many fans that often. I think it is something to get used to and it’s going to be a very cool experience for them playing under lights and in front of I guess 40, 000 noisy fans. It’s going to be really cool,” Erasmus said in New Delhi on Wednesday.

No stone left unturned! Good news for Team India as @surya_14kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, @ishankishan51, @IamSanjuSamson & others look all set & ready for the #INDvNAM clash! Watch ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup #INDvNAM | Thu, 12 Feb, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/ntOkJ2PU85 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 11, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 18…

When is India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 18 going to take place?

The India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 18 will take place on Thursday, February 12.

Where is India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 18 going to take place?

The India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 18 will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 18 start?

The India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 18 will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 18 LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 18 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 18 in India?

The India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 18 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 18 Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma/Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah/ Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

