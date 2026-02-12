  • Home
live

India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores: Suryakumar Yadav’s side eye second successive win before Pakistan clash

India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Team India will look to improved on their performance in their second Group A match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

Team India will take on Namibia in their second match of T20 World Cup 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: X)

Defending champions Team India will hope to bounce back after their lacklustre outing in the opening match against USA as they take on Namibia in their second Group A clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. But there are plenty of concerns in the Indian camp ahead of their clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, none bigger than the health of their opener Abhishek Sharma.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav will also need to careful with how he handles pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who is himself returning from a bout of viral fever. Namibia, on the other hand, will aspire to cause a stunning upset after losing their opening match against the Netherlands earlier this week.

  • Feb 12, 2026 5:40 PM IST

    India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores: Another blow for Team India is Abhishek Sharma might miss the match as he was admitted to a hospital in Delhi earlier this week after suffering from a stomach infection. He was reportedly unwell during the match against the USA and did not take the field in the second half. Although the explosive opener has since been discharged.

  • Feb 12, 2026 5:21 PM IST

    India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores: Jasprit Bumrah, who missed India’s T20 World Cup opener against the USA in Mumbai was seen bowling at full intensity in the nets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of the next game. He is expected to return to the playing XI in place of Mohammed Siraj.

  • Feb 12, 2026 4:58 PM IST

    India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores: Suryakumar Yadav will back on the guiles of world No. 1 T20I bowler Varun Chakravarthy, who has claimed 58 wickets in 31 matches since the T20 World Cup 2024 – the most by any bowler in this format. Will Namibia be able to handle the mystery of Varun Chakravarthy?

  • Feb 12, 2026 4:55 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs Namibia match in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

