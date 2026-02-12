Home

Sports

India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores: Suryakumar Yadavs side eye second successive win before Pakistan clash

live

India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores: Suryakumar Yadav’s side eye second successive win before Pakistan clash

India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Team India will look to improved on their performance in their second Group A match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

Team India will take on Namibia in their second match of T20 World Cup 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: X)

Defending champions Team India will hope to bounce back after their lacklustre outing in the opening match against USA as they take on Namibia in their second Group A clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. But there are plenty of concerns in the Indian camp ahead of their clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, none bigger than the health of their opener Abhishek Sharma.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav will also need to careful with how he handles pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who is himself returning from a bout of viral fever. Namibia, on the other hand, will aspire to cause a stunning upset after losing their opening match against the Netherlands earlier this week.

India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates HERE –

Load More

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.