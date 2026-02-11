Home

Sports

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Good news for Team India, Tilak Varma provides HUGE update on Abhishek Sharma, he can be…

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Good news for Team India, Tilak Varma provides HUGE update on Abhishek Sharma, he can be…

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma has been discharged from the hospital in New Delhi ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 match vs Namibia on Thursday.

Team india opener Abhishek Sharma has been discharged from hospital after suffering from stomach infection. (Source: X)

India.com at T20 World Cup 2026: Team India are getting ready to step on the field for their second Group A match against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. But whole of India is fretting over the health of world No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma, who was admitted in private hospital in the Capital with a ‘stomach infection’.

Finally, much to the relief of the defending champions, Abhishek Sharma has been released from the hospital and joined the team in the hotel in New Delhi. India’s No. 3 batter Tilak Varma, who attended the pre-match press briefing on Wednesday, said that Abhishek was out of the hospital and the team management are keeping their options open for the match vs Namibia.

“Abhishek has been discharged from the hospital today and he is back in the hotel. We have got one more day to go and hopefully he will be able to play,” Tilak Varma said at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Tilak Varma provides an important update on #AbhishekSharma. Wishing him a speedy recovery! 🙌 Watch ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 👉 #INDvNAM | THU, 12 FEB, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/PrdmATeK6t — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 11, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

However, in the net session in the middle at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on the eve of the match, it was Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson who came out together to bat first in the ‘match-simulation’ nets.

There was more good news for Suryakumar Yadav’s side as Jasprit Bumrah started his bowling stint in the nets as both Ishan and Samson faced him. “Bumrah is fine and doing better. He should be back for tomorrow’s game as well,” Tilak said about his Mumbai Indians teammate.

For now, it seems unlikely that Abhishek Sharma will be risked for a tie against minnows Namibia with a clash against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium set to take place on Sunday. “You can’t take any team lightly these days. We didn’t read the conditions well in Mumbai and paid the price for it. T20 is a very small format and you need to bring your ‘A’ game for every match,” the world No. 4 T20I batter added.

Tilak Varma excited about facing Pakistan

Tilak, who was the ‘Player-of-the-Match’ in the now infamous Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan, is ‘excited’ about facing Salman Ali Agha’s side in Colombo in the Group A match. “We are all excited about playing Pakistan since we heard that match is going ahead as scheduled, a couple of days back. As it is, we were prepared to play against Pakistan but now the preparations are fully on schedule,” Tilak Varma said.

The Mumbai Indians batter is himself coming back to the side after missing the five-match T20I series vs New Zealand after undergoing an operation for abdominal issue. “Ajeeb lagta hai, 1-2 din bat na touch karo to (it feels odd if I don’t touch my bat for a few days). I always visualize playing top matches in my head – it doesn’t matter if I am on a break or not,” he said.

Scare for Ishan Kishan in nets

There was another brief injury scare for Team India on the eve of the match. Opener and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan was hit on the toe by a Bumrah yorker and appeared in visible pain. However, thankfully it was not too serious and he returned to bat in the nets.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.