India Vs Nepal LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2023: When And Where To Watch

Both India and Nepal are yet to register a win in Asia Cup 2023. The winner on Monday advance into Super Four stage.

India and Nepal will be playing for the first time in ODIs. (Image: PTI, Twitter)

Pallekele: After a washout against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2023 opener against Pakistan, India India would hope they only have greenhorns Nepal to tackle and not rain as Rohit Sharma’s men eye a Super Four berth on Monday. From Group A, Pakistan have already qualified for the Super Four with 3 points. India have one point and need a win against Nepal to advance. In case the India vs Nepal ends in no result due to rain, the Men in Blue will advance smoothly.

Against Pakistan, the Indian top-order was completely exposed with the likes of Rohit, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, all falling cheaply. Pakistan pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf had reduced India to 66 for 4 by the 15th over. At that point, India’s worries might have been accentuated by the fact that they have a jelly middle-order.

Ishan Kishan was playing the first match of his career at No. 5 in ODIs and Hardik Pandya never really fitted the bill of a firefighter. However, both Kishan and Pandya overcame their personal predicaments to amass 138 runs for the fifth wicket, cornerstone of India’s eventual 266.

Kishan was particularly impressive, as his forte is being a dashing top-order batsman. Nepal do not have the quality of Pakistan, but Kishan would like to have a go at them and add some more runs under his belt to boost his new profile. While the Indian think-tank would want to get their top four among the runs back against Nepal, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is making a comeback after a long injury-off, would want some overs under him as well.

Against Pakistan, Bumnrah didn’t get to bowl and the management would have been eager to see how he respondes to the task of bowling 10 overs and fielding the length of 50 overs. Hence, his performance will be keenly monitored against Nepal.

Nepal, who lost to Pakistan by 238 runs in the tournament opener, would be eager to mask their lack of cricketing pedigree with their enthusiasm. Their biggest hope to make some impact in the match will be leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and captain Rohit Paudel.

Rain Threat Looms Over

Similar to the India vs Pakistan game, rain threat looms over India vs Nepal game too on Monday. There are 80 per cent chance of precipitation. In case the India-Nepal gets washed out, the Men in Blue will join Pakistan from Group A Super Four stage.

Head-To-Head

India have never played in any one-day international match.

When and where India vs Nepal Group A match in Asia Cup 2023 will take place?

The India vs Nepal Group A encounter in Asia Cup 2023 will be played on September 4 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The match starts at 3:00 PM IST with the toss happening at 2.30 PM IST.

Which television channels with broadcast India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Asia Cup 2023. All the Star Sports channels will televise the India vs Nepal match in Group A.

Where to get live streaming of India vs Nepal Group A encounter in Asia Cup 2023?

Fans can watch the India vs Nepal match on the Disney+ Hotstar app for FREE.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Arjun Saud.

