India vs Nepal Live Streaming International Friendly

When and what time will the International friendly match between India and Nepal begin?

The International friendly match between India and Nepal will begin at 5:15 PM (IST) on September 5th at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal. Also Read - India to host Nepal in football friendly in Mumbai

Which channel will telecast International friendly match between India and Nepal?

The International friendly match between India and Nepal will not have a live telecast in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the International friendly match between India and Nepal?

The International friendly match between India and Nepal can be live streamed on the facebook page of the Indian Football team.

Squads

India

Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pritam Kotal, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Mandar Rao Dessai, Akash Mishra, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Seriton Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Bipin Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Yasir Mohammad, Glan Martins, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary

Nepal

Kiran Kumar Limbu, Deep Karki, Bishal Shrestha, Bikesh Kuthu, Ananta Tamang, Dinesh Rajbanshi, Gautam Shrestha, Rohit Chand, Suman Aryal, Rajan Gurung, Kamal Thapa, Ayush Ghalan, Bishal Rai, Nitin Thapa, Pujan Uperkoti, Santosh Tamang, Sujal Shrestha, Sunil Bal, Suraj Jeu Thakuri, Tej Tamang, Aashish Lama, Anjan Bista, Manish Dangi, Nawayug Shrestha, Suman Lama