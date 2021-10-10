Male, Maldives: Sunil Chhetri and Co. will have to win their last two matches, if they have any hope of qualification to the SAFF Championship Final as they take on table-toppers Nepal at the National Football Stadium on Sunday. The Blue Tigers have managed to draw their first two matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka respectively and are placed at 4th position with 2 points. Igor Stimac’s men showed lack-lustre attitude and haven’t been able to create much goal-scoring chances. India will have to pull up their socks when they go face to face with the side with a hundred percent win ratio so far in the tournament. In the head to head record India have won on eight occasions to Nepal’s two wins.Also Read - Live Score IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Match Updates: Smriti Mandhana's Fifty Goes in Vain as Australia Women Beat India Women by 14 Runs

When is the India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2021 match?

The India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2021 match will take place on Sunday, October 10 in India. Also Read - SAFF Championship 2021: Struggling India Face Table-Toppers Nepal

What are the timings of the India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2021 match?

The India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2021 match will start at 9:30 PM IST. Also Read - IND-W vs AUS-W Match Highlights 2nd T20I Updates: Tahlia McGrath Guides Australia Women to 4-Wicket Win Over India Women

Where is the India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2021 match being played?

The India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2021 match will be played at National Football Stadium, Male.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2021 match?

The India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2021 match will be telecasted live on Eurosport and Eurosport HD.

Where can you live stream the India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2021 match?

The India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2021 match live streaming will be available on the Discovery+ app and JIOTV.