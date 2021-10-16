Male, Maldives: Sunil Chhetri and Co. will look to win their 8th title as they lock horns with Nepal in the SAFF Championship Final 2021 at the National Football Stadium on Saturday. The Blue Tigers after a slow start booked their place in the final with back to back wins against Nepal and Maldives. On the other hand Nepal finished second in the standings, losing to their finalist by 1-0 in a hard fought game. Sunil Chhetri is currently the leading top scorer of the tournament with 4 goals. Nepal’s Anjan Bista who has 2 goals would be hoping to outshine the Bengaluru FC man in quest for the golden boot. India will be going into the final showdown on the back of a 3-1 win over hosts Maldives whereas Nepal drew their last game against Bangladesh to earn a place in the final.Also Read - Gujarat High Court Shows The Way: Other HCs Looking to Emulate Live Stream Of Proceedings

When is the India vs Nepal SAFF Championship Final 2021 match?

The match will take place on Saturday, October 16 in India.

What are the timings of the India vs Nepal SAFF Championship Final 2021 match?

The match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Nepal SAFF Championship Final 2021 match being played?

The match will be played at National Football Stadium, Male.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Nepal SAFF Championship Final 2021 match?

The match will be telecasted live on Eurosport and Eurosport HD.

Where can you live stream the India vs Nepal SAFF Championship Final 2021 match?

The match live streaming will be available on the Discovery+ app and JIOTV.