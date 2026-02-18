India vs Netherland T20 World Cup 2026 Ahmedabad Weather Updates: Will rain spoil party for Suryakumar Yadav’s side

Home

India vs Netherland T20 World Cup 2026 Ahmedabad Weather Updates: Will rain spoil party for Suryakumar Yadavs side

Here's the Weather forecast for the India vs Netherlands match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and find out.

India vs Netherlands Weather updates

Team India will play their fourth match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against the Netherlands on Wednesday, February 18, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, at 7:00 pm.

Weather forecast at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Speaking about the weather forecast in Ahmedabad for the India vs Netherlands match, we can expect temperatures around 23 to 29 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, humidity will be around 40 to 50 percent, with wind blowing at around 8 to 10 km/h.

Team India leads the Group A points table with 6 points

Speaking about Team India’s performance in the whole tournament, India have won all their matches and earned 6 points. Not only this, Suryakumar Yadav’s side is in the first position of the Group A points table and has already qualified for the Super 8.

Team India will face South Africa on February 22

After this, Team India will straight head up for the upcoming Super 8 matches, where their first match will be against last year’s runner-up South Africa. It will be interesting to see how both sides perform on the biggest stage. This highly intense game will be played on Sunday, February 22.

Team India’s Impressive performance in the T20 World Cup 2026

Team India showcased an epic performance in the tournament and thrashed their rivals. They started their journey by beating the USA by 29 runs. Their next game was played against Namibia, where they defeated them by 93 runs. The next match was against their arch-rivals Pakistan, where the Men in Blue brutally dominated them and beat them by 61 runs.

Each player from the team gave their hundred percent to lead the team towards the Super 8, and they are all set to guide the team to a title triumph.

