India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 36 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch IND vs NED in India online and on TV channel

IND vs NED ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 36 LIVE: Suryakumar Yadav's Team India will like to enter the Super 8 with an all-win record after their final league match vs the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav's Team India will take on Netherland in T20 World Cup 2026 match in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026: Defending champions Team India will be aiming for their 11th successive win in the tournament as they take on the Netherlands in their final Group A league match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Suryakumar Yadav’s side will eye this game as an ideal preparation for their first Super 8 match which will be played at the same venue against South Africa on Sunday.

The co-hosts has looked scratchy in their first couple of games against USA and Namibia but put on a clinical show in their clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo last week to decimate them by 61 runs and book their place in Super 8. India are trying to create history by becoming the first-ever team to defend their title and also win a crown at home.

Netherlands, on the other hand, hand had an impressive start in the tournament when they pushed Pakistan to the limit in Colombo and only lost by three wickets in a thrilling encounter. They were dominant in their seven-wicket win over Namibia in New Delhi but were hammered by USA by a massive 93 runs in their last match.

Scott Edwards-led side will be hoping for a much improved displayed against Team India come Wednesday. “We didn’t play our best cricket. USA, I thought they played quite well. It’s obviously disappointing. It pretty much leaves us out of this competition. But for us, we move on to this game. Obviously, playing against India in Ahmedabad with what will probably be a massive crowd. So yeah, the boys have moved on and we’re looking forward to that,” Edwards said in the pre-match press conference in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Team India are likely to bring back Arshdeep Singh in place of chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, considering the surface at Ahmedabad is expected to be quicker than the one at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. While the Netherlands, could bring back Paul van Meekeren – who was destructive against Pakistan – for their final game of the tournament against India.

Here are all the details about India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 36…

When is India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 36 going to take place?

The India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 36 will take place on Wednesday, February 18.

Where is India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 36 going to take place?

The India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 36 will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 36 start?

The India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 36 will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 36 LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 36 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 36 in India?

The India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 36 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 36 Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.