India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav’s aim to continue unbeaten run before Super 8

India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Defending champions will look to emulate South Africa and maintain an unbeaten record when they take on the Netherlands at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026: Defending champions Team India will aim to post their record-extending 11th successive win in the T20 World Cup when they take on the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Suryakumar Yadav’s side have already booked their place in the Super 8 stages with a win over arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday.

The co-hosts will look to iron out the chinks in their armour against the Dutch side, who only have one win over Namibia to their name so far in the T20 World Cup 2026. Scott Edwards-led side cannot be taken lightly as they had pushed Pakistan right down to the limit in the opening game of the World Cup in Colombo.

Live Updates

  • Feb 18, 2026 5:31 PM IST

    India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: India have already sealed their spot in the Super 8 after winning all three of their Group A matches. With qualification sealed, Suryakumar Yadav and his team will aiming to maintain momentum ahead of their opening Super 8 clash against South Africa on Sunday.

  • Feb 18, 2026 5:16 PM IST

    India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Team India have now won 16 successive matches in limited-overs (T20 or ODI) ICC tournaments – T20 World Cups and ICC Champions Trophy. They have broken Australia’s record of 15 successive wins, their last loss in ICC event coming at 2023 ODI World Cup final. Can Suryakumar Yadav’s side continue their winning run vs Netherlands?

  • Feb 18, 2026 5:12 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

