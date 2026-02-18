Home

Sports

India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Suryakumar Yadavs aim to continue unbeaten run before Super 8

live

India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav’s aim to continue unbeaten run before Super 8

India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Defending champions will look to emulate South Africa and maintain an unbeaten record when they take on the Netherlands at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Team India will take on the Netherlands in match No. 36 of T20 World Cup 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Source: X)

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026: Defending champions Team India will aim to post their record-extending 11th successive win in the T20 World Cup when they take on the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Suryakumar Yadav’s side have already booked their place in the Super 8 stages with a win over arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday.

The co-hosts will look to iron out the chinks in their armour against the Dutch side, who only have one win over Namibia to their name so far in the T20 World Cup 2026. Scott Edwards-led side cannot be taken lightly as they had pushed Pakistan right down to the limit in the opening game of the World Cup in Colombo.

India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates HERE –

Load More

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.