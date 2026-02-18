Home

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav OUT, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj IN

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Playing 11: Suryakumar Yadav's side are expected to make a few changes in inconsequential clash against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and Tilak Varma at a training session in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026: Co-hosts Team India were the first side to book their berth in the Super 8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 with their 10th successive win in this ICC tournament, against arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav’s side are now going up against the Netherlands in their final Group A match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The Indian side are expected to make a few changes to the Playing 11 as they prepare to face South Africa in their opening Super 8 match at the same venue on Sunday (February 22). The biggest change is set to be giving rest to Jasprit Bumrah, who has played back-to-back matches against Namibia and Pakistan after recovering from viral which forced him to miss the opening game against USA in Mumbai.

“I don’t think there’ll be experiment or anything. But yes, looking at the wicket and conditions, there might be something different. But I don’t really think that we look that it’s a game which is not important, because I think every game is important, your team want to be in the same momentum. So for us, whether it is, I don’t think we think as it is less pressure game or more pressure game,” Team India assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak said in the pre-match press conference in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Mohammed Siraj set to comeback

With Bumrah being rested, Mohammed Siraj is set to return to the playing 11 after turning out in the opening match of the tournament against USA. Siraj was drafted into the squad at the last minute to replace injured Harshit Rana, who was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to knee injury.

Apart from Bumrah, chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav is also set to be rested for the match against the Netherlands. Kuldeep was picked for the Group A match against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday due to spin-friendly conditions at the Sri Lanka capital.

With Kuldeep going out of the side, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is set to come back after playing in the opening two games against USA and Namibia. “I think all four who are not playing, they all are keen to play. Siraj played first game obviously, but then last game even Arshdeep missed out. So according to plan we may rotate a bowler here and there, but I am sure that all of them are very keen to play. Siraj is obviously an experienced bowler and played so much cricket,” Kotak said about Siraj and Arshdeep.

For the Netherlands, star pacer Paul van Meekeren could return to the Playing 11 alongside Fred Klaasen for their final game of the tournament against India.

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Predicted Playing 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

