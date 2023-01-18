  • Home
AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI: Shubman Gill’s Double Good Enough as Hosts Win by 12 Runs

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Updates: India beat New Zealand by 12 runs. Follow ball-by-ball commentary, scorecard and updates of the first ODI from Hyderabad. January 18, Wednesday. Check LIVE streaming details. 

Updated: January 18, 2023 9:58 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Michael Bracewell

140* (77) 12x4, 10x6

Blair Tickner

1 (1) 0x4, 0x6

Shardul Thakur

(7.1-0-54-1)*

Hardik Pandya

(7-0-70-1)
India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI

Shubman Gill produced a magnificent display of batsmanship to score a double century and propel India to a massive 349/8 against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Wednesday.

On a two-paced pitch, where no other Indian batter crossed 35, Gill dished out an opening masterclass against a quality New Zealand bowling line-up to score 208 off 149 balls, laced with 19 fours and nine sixes.

On his way to becoming the youngest player to score a double century in the ODI format and fifth to do so from India, Gill had to overcome early jitters to be a dominating force in the innings. Be it in the first power-play or in the death overs, Gill was smashing boundaries against pacers and spinners.

Gill reached his first fifty in 52 balls, before reaching his century off 87 balls. He then went from 100 to 150 in 35 balls, and the jump from 150 to 200 happened in just 23 balls, with his overall strike-rate at 139.6, taking India to nearly reaching 350.

Brief Scores: India 349/8 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 208, Rohit Sharma 34; Daryl Mitchell 2/30, Henry Shipley 2/74) against New Zealand

Live Updates

  • 9:51 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1ST ODI SCORE: OUT!! LBW!! Shardul Thakur has done it!! India survive a big scare!! Michael Bracewell brilliant 78-ball 140 goes in vain!! The hosts have taken a 1-0 lead in the series.

  • 9:48 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | IND VS NZ, 1ST ODI SCORE: WIDEE!!! IT’S ALL HAPPENING IN HYDERABAD NOW!

  • 9:48 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: SIX TO START WITH !! BRACEWELL SMOKES IT INTO THE STANDS!!

  • 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: That is some brilliant bowling from Hardik Pandya in the penultimate over. Now the equation is- Kiwis need 20 runs to win. India need a wicket to take a 1-0 lead. NZ 330/9 (49)

  • 9:40 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Michael Bracewell have turned the tables in style now!! 2 overs remain, 24 runs required to win!! 17 coming from the 18th! NZ 326/8 (48)

  • 9:34 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Bracewell finishes off with a sixer!! 3 overs remain, 41 runs need to win from 18 balls! Difficult but not impossible. With Bracewell still there, can Kiwis have the last laugh? NZ 309/8 (47)

  • 9:29 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: OUT!! BOWLED!! That’s 2 in 2 for Mohammed Siraj with a belter of an over!!! 3 runs conceded and 2 important wickets to completely take the momentum away from New Zealand! 46 overs gone, New Zealand are now at 294/8. NZ 294/8 (46)

  • 9:24 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: OUT!!! Mohammed Siraj picks up his 3rd and that’s the end of Mitchell Santner’s innings! The partnership has been broken! Suryakumar Yadav claims the catch and some cheeky bowling pays dividend for the Men in Blue. NZ 293/7 (45.4)

  • 9:19 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Bracewell and Santner have put up the highest 7th wicket partnership against India in ODIs. They have broken the previous record of 148, held by Mahmudullah Mehediy Hasan. Just 5 overs remain, the Kiwis still need 59 runs to win. NZ 291/6 (45)

  • 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Mitchell Santner following Bracewell’s footsteps as he is now touching distance of a fifty. The lower-order batters are giving the fight here in Hyderabad for the visitors but it might be too late for them to salvage a result. As I update, Santner completes his half-century!. 50 off 39 deliveries. NZ 285/6 (44)

Published Date: January 18, 2023 9:58 PM IST

