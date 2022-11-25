LIVE | Ind vs NZ BUZZ, 1st ODI: Shardul Removes Allen; Twitter Hails The LORD
LIVE | India vs New Zealand Updates, 1st ODI: Follow minute-by-minute updates of the upcoming ODI opener at Eden Park, Auckland. Check live streaming details...
LIVE | India vs New Zealand Updates, 1st ODI
After getting the better of New Zealand in the T20Is, India takes on the hosts in the ODIs. With the ODI opener scheduled for Friday, India and New Zealand will start their preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup. Shikhar Dhawan would be leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. The best part about the ODI is that the chances of rain are minimal. Interesting to see if pacer Umran Malik gets a go or not. Trent Boult and Martin Guptill were left out of New Zealand’s squad for the ODIs. It also remains to be seen if Kane Williamson, who missed the third T20I, will be available for the opening one-dayer.
Also Read:
LIVE | India vs New Zealand Updates, 1st ODI: Follow minute-by-minute updates of the upcoming ODI opener at Eden Park, Auckland. Check live streaming details…
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.