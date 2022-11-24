live

LIVE | India vs New Zealand Updates, 1st ODI: Sanju Samson or Rishabh Pant – Who Gets PICKED?

After getting the better of New Zealand in the T20Is, India takes on the hosts in the ODIs. With the ODI opener scheduled for Friday, India and New Zealand will start their preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup. Shikhar Dhawan would be leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. The best part about the ODI is that the chances of rain are minimal. Interesting to see if pacer Umran Malik gets a go or not. Trent Boult and Martin Guptill were left out of New Zealand’s squad for the ODIs. It also remains to be seen if Kane Williamson, who missed the third T20I, will be available for the opening one-dayer.

