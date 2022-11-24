live

LIVE | India vs New Zealand Updates, 1st ODI: Sanju Samson or Rishabh Pant – Who Gets PICKED?

LIVE | India vs New Zealand Updates, 1st ODI: Follow minute-by-minute updates of the upcoming ODI opener at Eden Park, Auckland. Check live streaming details...

Updated: November 24, 2022 11:35 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ind vs NZ, Ind vs NZ Live score, Ind vs NZ live updates, Ind vs NZ live commentary, Ind vs NZ live updates online, Ind vs NZ live commentary, Ind vs NZ live streaming, Ind vs NZ live online streaming, Ind vs NZ live streaming, Auckland, India Tour of New Zealand, India vs New Zealand, Cricket News, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, NZ vs Ind live streaming
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Updates

LIVE | India vs New Zealand Updates, 1st ODI

After getting the better of New Zealand in the T20Is, India takes on the hosts in the ODIs. With the ODI opener scheduled for Friday, India and New Zealand will start their preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup. Shikhar Dhawan would be leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. The best part about the ODI is that the chances of rain are minimal. Interesting to see if pacer Umran Malik gets a go or not. Trent Boult and Martin Guptill were left out of New Zealand’s squad for the ODIs. It also remains to be seen if Kane Williamson, who missed the third T20I, will be available for the opening one-dayer.

Also Read:

LIVE | India vs New Zealand Updates, 1st ODI: Follow minute-by-minute updates of the upcoming ODI opener at Eden Park, Auckland. Check live streaming details…

Live Updates

  • 10:48 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand Updates: Who gets picked – Sanju Samson or Rishabh Pant? Interesting to see who is going to get more chances before the ODI World Cup as the preparations are set to start.

  • 10:12 PM IST
    LIVE | India vs New Zealand Updates: “We guys have been performing well for a period of time. At the same time, talking about myself, I have to keep performing. I know till the time I perform, it would be good for me. It keeps me on my toes and keeps me hungry.” – Shikhar Dhawan.
  • 9:47 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand Updates: A lot of buzz around Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson. Both are in the race for the wicketkeeper’s slot in the ODI scheme of things.

  • 9:26 PM IST

  • 9:23 PM IST

    Fantasy XI

    Keeper – Devon Conway (C)
    Batsmen – Shikar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Shubman Gill
    All-rounders – Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner
    Bowlers – Tim Southee (VC), Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
  • 8:54 PM IST
    LIVE | India vs New Zealand Updates: Live broadcast of the India vs New Zealand opening ODI match will be available on the DD Sports channel. The live streaming will be available on the Amazon Prime Video app and INDIA.COM.
  • 8:44 PM IST
    LIVE | India vs New Zealand Updates: A 2-1 series win will see a tie between India and England, with both teams having 113 rating points. A series win for New Zealand will see Kane Williamson’s team retain their Numero Uno rank.
  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand Updates: Also, what is at stake is the ICC ODI No. 1 ranking. At the moment, New Zealand hold the top spot, but with a series win – India could dethrone them.

  • 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand Updates: Deepak Chahar, who has been out of action, will attempt to prove his fitness. The pacer missed the T20 World Cup due to a back injury.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 24, 2022 11:33 PM IST

Updated Date: November 24, 2022 11:35 PM IST