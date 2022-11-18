live

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs New Zealand Score, 1st T20I: Match Abandoned Due to Rain

LIVE | India vs New Zealand Score, 1st T20I: Follow ball by ball comemntary and live cricket score updates of the opening T20I at Wellington. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: November 18, 2022 2:00 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Five days after the T20 World Cup 2022 is over, India takes on New Zealand in the first T20I at Wellington on Friday. Both the teams are missing their big stars and that means it is an opportunity for the rest to make an impact. While there are chances of rain playing spoilsport, fans would be hoping the match takes place and it goes down to the wire.

Live Updates

  • 2:44 PM IST

  • 2:23 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Score, 1st T20I: It would be exciting to see the opening pair of India in the upcoming T20I against New Zealand. Surely we are going to witness a new openor alongside Shubman Gill. Who will it be? Will it be Pant or DIshan Kishan?

  • 2:10 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand Score, 1st T20I: The first ODI has been abandoned due to heavy Rain. Both teams will play the second ODI on 20 November in Mount Maunganui.

  • 12:49 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand Score, 1st T20I: It would be interesting to see Umran Malik’s bowling the speedster owns the record for a fastest ball in Cash Rich League.

  • 12:47 PM IST

    Squads

    India: Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik.

    New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner.

  • 12:44 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand Score, 1st T20I: With stand-in head coach VVS Laxman insisting that the Hardik Pandya-led side, without many regular stars, will be looking to play fearless and flexible cricket during the series, it also kickstarts the road towards the 2024 T20 World Cup for both India and New Zealand.

  • 12:44 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand Score, 1st T20I: “Heavy rain around Wellington means the covers are on and the toss is delayed until further notice,” wrote New Zealand through their official Twitter handle. “Toss at Sky Stadium, Wellington has been delayed due to persistent rains,” tweeted the BCCI.

  • 12:29 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand Score, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are missing from the tour along with Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Mohammed Shami in T20Is, New Zealand are going into the series without Trent Boult and Martin Guptill.

  • 11:58 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand Score: Zaheer says that both sides would field one spinner and it will be the pacers who would have eyes on them.

  • 11:47 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand Score: Does not seem the match would get started anytime soon. Not the best piece of news for anybody. Let us hope things change.

Published Date: November 18, 2022 1:59 PM IST

Updated Date: November 18, 2022 2:00 PM IST