  AS IT HAPPENED | IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Kiwis Win by 21 Runs to Take Series LEAD
live

AS IT HAPPENED | IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Kiwis Win by 21 Runs to Take Series LEAD

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I HIGHLIGHTS: New Zealand beat India by 21 runs at Ranchi to take 1-0 lead.

Updated: January 27, 2023 10:43 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Faham Uddin

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, Live Updates

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I HIGHLIGHTS

New Zealand beat India by 21 runs on Friday at Ranchi to take a 1-0 in the three-match T20I series. Devon Conway continued his good form and so did Michael Bracewell to help the visitors set a daunting 176 for six. Chasing 177, India got off to a poor start, losing their top order early. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya showed some fight but that did not last long as the Kiwis clawed back in the game with wickets and eventually won the game comfortably.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 10:30 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: End of a terrific knock by Washington Sundar but a terrific for South Africa. They win by 21 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

  • 10:26 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: 50 for Sundar at a strike rate of 200. Wow

  • 10:25 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: India need 33 off the last over. India conceded 27 in their last.

  • 10:21 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: 39 off 20 balls, Sundar once again showing how good an all-rounder he is. IND need 40 in 10 balls.

  • 10:19 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Wicket Maiden from Ferguson. New Zealand bowlers have been remarkable today. IND 127/8 in 18

  • 10:15 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Kuldeep edges one to keeper off Ferguson, India lost their 8th wicket.

  • 10:14 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Sundar ends the 17th over with a six. Can he pull off a miracle? IND 127/7

  • 10:09 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Things falling apart for India as Shivam Mavi is run out.

  • 10:07 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: The 27 run final over has hurt India.

  • 10:05 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Santner is almost impossible to hit. He gets Hooda who is out stumped and goes with him India’s hopes of winning the game.

Published Date: January 27, 2023 10:41 PM IST

