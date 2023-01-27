LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Updates: Kishan-Gill to OPEN

  • Home
India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow LIVE updates from Ranchi for IND vs NZ 1st T20I match. Check Live Scores and Updates from India vs New Zealand 1st T20 here. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: January 27, 2023 2:42 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

After whitewashing New Zealand in the ODI series, hosts India will look to continue their domination in white-ball cricket when they take on the same opposition in the first T20I on Thursday at Ranchi. India would be missing their big stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Hardik Pandya would be leading the side against Mitchell Santner’s NZ. Both sides were knocked out by the eventual finalists in the T20 World Cup in Australia recently. It promises to be a mouthwatering contest at the JSCA in Ranchi. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Live Updates

  • 2:43 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs NZ, 1st T20I Updates: India and New Zealand have played 22 matches, with India winning 12 and New Zealand winning 9. One match ended as a tie.

  • 2:02 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs NZ, 1st T20I Updates: Former India captain MS Dhoni paid a visit to the Indian dressing-room at Ranchi. He spoke to a few young players and that should have motivated them ahead of the game.

  • 2:01 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs NZ, 1st T20I Updates: The hosts start hot favourites at home after blanking the Kiwis in the ODI format. Eyes would be on Suryakumar Yadav as he has been the hero in recent times for India in T20Is.

  • 1:51 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Coincidentally, India and New Zealand are currently locking horns in the Under-19 semi-final World Cup.

  • 1:46 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: New Zealand would look to start the series with a win. That would calm them down and bring belief back into the dressing room.

  • 12:24 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: The toss takes place at 6:30 PM IST and we predict the side winning would opt to bowl first keeping the dew factor in mind.

  • 11:45 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: In all probability, Arshdeep Singh makes a comeback to the Indian XI. He was out of action after picking up an injury.

  • 11:36 AM IST

  • 11:33 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Wasim Jaffer predicted his side for the game. While there are question marks over who will be the specialist spinner, Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaffer gave his verdict. Jaffer reckons Kuldeep would edge Chahal to the side.

Topics

Published Date: January 27, 2023 2:13 PM IST

Updated Date: January 27, 2023 2:42 PM IST