Home

Sports

LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Wasim Jaffer Predicts Playing XI; Picks Kuldeep Over Chahal

live

LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Wasim Jaffer Predicts Playing XI; Picks Kuldeep Over Chahal

India Vs New Zealand, 1st T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow LIVE updates from Ranchi for IND vs NZ 1st T20I match. Check Live Scores and Updates from India vs New Zealand 1st T20 here. Check LIVE streaming details.

Ind vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE UPDATES

LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I

After whitewashing New Zealand in the ODI series, hosts India will look to continue their domination in white-ball cricket when they take on the same opposition in the first T20I on Thursday at Ranchi. India would be missing their big stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Hardik Pandya would be leading the side against Mitchell Santner’s NZ. Both sides were knocked out by the eventual finalists in the T20 World Cup in Australia recently. It promises to be a mouthwatering contest at the JSCA in Ranchi. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Load More