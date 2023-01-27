  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Wasim Jaffer Predicts Playing XI; Picks Kuldeep Over Chahal
live

LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Wasim Jaffer Predicts Playing XI; Picks Kuldeep Over Chahal

India Vs New Zealand, 1st T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow LIVE updates from Ranchi for IND vs NZ 1st T20I match. Check Live Scores and Updates from India vs New Zealand 1st T20 here. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: January 27, 2023 12:01 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ind vs NZ, Ind vs NZ T20I Live Score, Ind vs NZ 1st T20I, Ind vs NZ 1st T20I playing XI, Ind vs NZ schedule, Ind vs NZ playing XI, Ind vs NZ TOSS, Ind vs NZ live streaming, Ind vs NZ live online streaming, Ind vs NZ live cricket streaming, Ind vs NZ live updates, Ind vs NZ live online updates, India vs New Zealand, India vs New Zealand online streaming, India vs New Zealand schedule, India vs New Zealand live updates, India vs New Zealand live online updates, India vs New Zealand live cricket score, India vs New Zealand cricket score, Cricket News
Ind vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE UPDATES

LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I

After whitewashing New Zealand in the ODI series, hosts India will look to continue their domination in white-ball cricket when they take on the same opposition in the first T20I on Thursday at Ranchi. India would be missing their big stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Hardik Pandya would be leading the side against Mitchell Santner’s NZ. Both sides were knocked out by the eventual finalists in the T20 World Cup in Australia recently. It promises to be a mouthwatering contest at the JSCA in Ranchi. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 11:45 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: In all probability, Arshdeep Singh makes a comeback to the Indian XI. He was out of action after picking up an injury.

  • 11:36 AM IST

  • 11:33 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Wasim Jaffer predicted his side for the game. While there are question marks over who will be the specialist spinner, Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaffer gave his verdict. Jaffer reckons Kuldeep would edge Chahal to the side.

  • 11:17 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: When it comes to Head-to-Head, India have a slight advantage over the Blackcaps. In 22 T20I matches, India have won 12 and the Black Caps have won 9 times.

  • 11:15 AM IST

  • 11:14 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: There are speculations over who would be the specialist spinner – will it be Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal?

  • 11:13 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: There would be dew for sure as the match starts in the evening. How much will spin play a part and how they would be used would be interesting.

  • 11:12 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: On the eve of the game, captain Hardik Pandya confirmed that Shubman Gill would be opening with Ishan Kishan.

  • 11:11 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: There are no chances of rain, and a pleasant day is expected in Ranchi. It is expected to be nothing short of a cracker.

  • 11:10 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: India would start firm favourites against New Zealand after inflicting a confidence-boosting whitewash in the ODI series. Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the opening T20I.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 27, 2023 12:00 PM IST

Updated Date: January 27, 2023 12:01 PM IST