Kanpur: Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and stand-in umpire Nitin Menon had a heated exchange on the 3rd day of the first test between New Zealand hosts led by Kane Williamson in India at Green Park Stadium. Ashwin was regularly warned by the umpire Menon to walk away from a dangerous area in his follow-through as the veteran off-spinner strategy disrupted the umpire's view. The little master and cricket commentator, Sunil Gavaskar was quick to come in the defense of Ashwin in the commentary box.

One of the most famous words in world cricket, Gavaskar suggested that there should be no punishment for Ashwin's actions on the field on Day 3 of the ongoing Kanpur Test match. After commentators Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and Simon Doull claimed that the Indian spinner was operating within the limits, Gavaskar came up with a scathing statement on the air about Ashwin's follow-up which allegedly distorted the referee's view.

Rahane now coming in to say that if Ashwin is veering away and not going into the danger area, what is the issue. I think it is tough on the umpire because he might not be able to see what happens," Gavaskar said. The batting legend and former Team India skipper quizzed his fellow match commentator Doull about a possible penalty for Ashwin if the Indian spinner continues to push the envelope. "What is the penalty? Is it written? It isn't something that I know of. There is a penalty if the ball hits the helmet but what is the penalty if Ashwin keeps doing that? Do you think Ashwin will keep pushing that envelope?," Gavaskar added.

Ashwin started a heated conversation with referee Menon when the Indian spinner picked up the huge wicket of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. The veteran spinner is then warned to go to the dangerous area where he is following. Menon also had a discussion with the standing Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane before Ashwin made an amendment and decided not to run in the vision area of the umpire.