After taking a 2-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series against hosts New Zealand, Virat Kohli-led India will look to seal the series at Hamilton in the third game on Wednesday. The visitors have on both occasions won the game while chasing, something they are comfortable at. On the other hand, the hosts will look to bounce back and keep the series alive.

It would be interesting to see if India stick to the winning combination or make changes in their XI. In case India is looking to change, in all likelihood, Navdeep Saini could be brought in the side in place of Mohammed Shami or Shardul Thakur, who have been expensive.

Weather Report

The humidity is expected to be around 68 per cent, it would be overcast with chances of scattered rain, which fans would hope does not affect the match.

Here are details of how you can follow LIVE action of the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand

What: India vs Australia 2020, 3rd T20I

When: January 26

Where: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Time: 12:20 PM IST

On TV: Star Sports Network

LIVE Streaming: Hotstar

PITCH REPORT

Compared to Eden Park, Seddon Park is going to be a bigger ground. At Seddon Park, there has been a total of none matches played and the team batting first has won five of them. The average score batting first is 177.

Predicted XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett

SQUADS

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube