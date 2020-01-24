

















Load More

IND vs NZ Cricket Score 1st T20I, India vs New Zealand Live Blog, Score and Updates, January 24

Hello and Welcome to out coverage of the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand which will be played at Auckland’s Eden Park. This is the beginning of a long Indian tour of New Zealand, where the five T20Is will be followed by three ODIs and two Tests.

India are playing almost the same squad as the one that faced Australia in the three ODIs and home. Washintgon Sundar comes back in which means he could be a strong starter ahead of either Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal. Rishabh Pant is in the squad but with KL Rahul keeping wickets during India’s practice session, the young left-hander might have to wait for his chance.

New Zealand will be without premier pacer Trent Boult but will take confidence from the fact that they lead India 8-3 in T20 Internationals.