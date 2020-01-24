Live Updates

  • 3:50 PM IST

    Sealed With a Six: Shreyas Iyer launches one into the stands and India have secured a remarkable six-wicket win. Fine innings from the youngster as he finished on an unbeaten 58 off 29 balls. India go 1-0 up.

  • 3:43 PM IST

    India need 18 off the last 2 overs. Another good start to an over for India. Iyer strikes back to back boundaries off the first two balls to bring the equation further down. He’s been stunning in this innings so far. 47 off 25 with five boundaries and a six

  • 3:37 PM IST

    17 gone, India 175/4. This match isn’t over yet guys. Iyer pulled a six off the first ball of the previous over but Southee bowled a tight remaining over. India need 29 off 18 balls

  • 3:33 PM IST

    End of Over 16, India 164/4: Iyer and Pandey keeping India’s hopes alive. Surviving a stumping appeal, Iyer drilled a powerful cut for a boundary off four and finishing the over with a six was Manish Pandey who connected one out of the middle

  • 3:22 PM IST
    Another wicket for New Zealand! Dube tries to go big but is unable to clear the boundary. Southee takes a running catch, Sodhi picks his second and India lose their 4th wicket. India 144/4 in 14 overs.
  • 3:18 PM IST

    End of Over 13, India 142/3: Good over for India, 13 off it. Shuvam Dube plunders a four and six off Santner. India still scoring at more than 10 an over, more than the required rate of 8.75

  • 3:11 PM IST

    OUT! Big wicket for New Zealand. Martin Guptill takes a fine, running catch to remove Virat Kohli. What a wicket for young Blair Tickner. India 121/3 in 11.1 overs

  • 3:04 PM IST

    OUT: Sodhi strikes for New Zealand. Rahul looking to make room but top edges to Southee rushing in from long off. India 115/2 in 10 overs

  • 2:53 PM IST

    End of Over 8, India 91/1: Santner gets taken for 10 off two balls by Rahul as he hits the left-arm spinner for a boundary and a SIX. This partnership has reached 75 off just 38 balls and is looking really threatening

  • 2:50 PM IST

    End of Over 7, India 77/1: Spin from both ends and Ish Sodhi starts with a poor over. Two wides and a half-tracker which was pulled powerfully for a four. India pretty much in control at the moment

IND vs NZ Cricket Score 1st T20I, India vs New Zealand Live Blog, Score and Updates, January 24

Hello and Welcome to out coverage of the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand which will be played at Auckland’s Eden Park. This is the beginning of a long Indian tour of New Zealand, where the five T20Is will be followed by three ODIs and two Tests.

India are playing almost the same squad as the one that faced Australia in the three ODIs and home. Washintgon Sundar comes back in which means he could be a strong starter ahead of either Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal. Rishabh Pant is in the squad but with KL Rahul keeping wickets during India’s practice session, the young left-hander might have to wait for his chance.

New Zealand will be without premier pacer Trent Boult but will take confidence from the fact that they lead India 8-3 in T20 Internationals.