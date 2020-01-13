India Tour of India 2020 Full Schedule
After the three-match ODI series against Australia at home, India will begin their away leg for the year of 2020 with a full-fledged tour of New Zealand, starting January 24 with a five-match T20I series followed by three-match ODI series from February 5 and then two-match Test series from February 25 after a red-ball warm-up game in Seddon Park, Hamilton.
Last year also India started 2019 with the tour of New Zealand which was a limited-over leg keeping in mind the preparation for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
SCHEDULE
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Jan 24, Fri
|1st T20I
|Eden Park, Auckland
|12:30 PM
|Jan 26, Sun
|2nd T20I
|Eden Park, Auckland
|12:30 PM
|Jan 29, Wed
|3rd T20I
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|12:30 PM
|Jan 31, Fri
|4th T20I
|Westpac Stadium, Wellington
|12:30 PM
|Feb 02, Sun
|5th T20I
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|12:30 PM
|Feb 05, Wed
|1st ODI
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|7:30 AM
|Feb 08, Sat
|2nd ODI
|Eden Park, Auckland
|7:30 AM
|Feb 11, Tue
|3rd ODI
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|7:30 AM
|Feb 14, Fri – Feb 16, Sun
|3-day Practice Match
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|3:30 AM
|Feb 21, Fri – Feb 25, Tue
|1st Test
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|4:00 AM
|Feb 29, Sat – Mar 04, Wed
|2nd Test
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|4:00 AM
SQUADS:
India T20Is: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, S Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, W Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur
TV Broadcast
DD Sports, Star Sports and Live Telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Hindi 1.
LIVE STREAMING
Hotstar Premium and Hotstar VIP