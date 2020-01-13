India Tour of India 2020 Full Schedule

After the three-match ODI series against Australia at home, India will begin their away leg for the year of 2020 with a full-fledged tour of New Zealand, starting January 24 with a five-match T20I series followed by three-match ODI series from February 5 and then two-match Test series from February 25 after a red-ball warm-up game in Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Last year also India started 2019 with the tour of New Zealand which was a limited-over leg keeping in mind the preparation for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

SCHEDULE

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Jan 24, Fri 1st T20I Eden Park, Auckland 12:30 PM Jan 26, Sun 2nd T20I Eden Park, Auckland 12:30 PM Jan 29, Wed 3rd T20I Seddon Park, Hamilton 12:30 PM Jan 31, Fri 4th T20I Westpac Stadium, Wellington 12:30 PM Feb 02, Sun 5th T20I Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 12:30 PM Feb 05, Wed 1st ODI Seddon Park, Hamilton 7:30 AM Feb 08, Sat 2nd ODI Eden Park, Auckland 7:30 AM Feb 11, Tue 3rd ODI Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 7:30 AM Feb 14, Fri – Feb 16, Sun 3-day Practice Match Seddon Park, Hamilton 3:30 AM Feb 21, Fri – Feb 25, Tue 1st Test Basin Reserve, Wellington 4:00 AM Feb 29, Sat – Mar 04, Wed 2nd Test Hagley Oval, Christchurch 4:00 AM

SQUADS:

India T20Is: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, S Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, W Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur

TV Broadcast

DD Sports, Star Sports and Live Telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Hindi 1.

LIVE STREAMING

Hotstar Premium and Hotstar VIP