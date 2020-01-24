Live Updates

  • 2:43 PM IST
    End of Over 6, India 65/1: What just happened there? New Zealand missed not one but two opportunities to run an Indian player out. Rahul pushed the ball straight to the close in fielder and took off before stopping midway. The cover fielder had a go at the stumps and missed it, which led Rahul to continue. The midwicket fielder who was backing up also had the time to throw the ball and even he missed as a diving Rahul made the crease.

    To shrug off the whole incident, Rahul pulled and picked up his third boundary
  • 2:37 PM IST

    End of Over 5, India 57/1: A special shot from Rahul, who nonchalantly flicks Tim Southee for a six over deep square leg. Follows it with a boundary to bring up India’s 50 inside six overs.

  • 2:35 PM IST

    End of Over 4, India 41 for 1: Virat Kohli launches the first ball of the over with a crunching six down the ground. He’s gotten off to a brisk start. India scoring at more than 10 an over

  • 2:29 PM IST

    End of Over 3, India 31 for 1: Virat Kohli off the mark with a boundary. Good pace and bounce extracted by debutant Hamish Bennett.

  • 2:24 PM IST

    End of Over 2, India 21/1: Rohit Sharma smashed a six but top edged a slop sweep and departed the ball after. Early success for New Zealand

  • 2:20 PM IST

    We’re back for the Indian innings and Tim Southee starts off with a tight over, giving away just 4. India 4/0

  • 2:06 PM IST

    First T20I half-century for Ross Taylor in six years. And he’s led New Zealand to a strong 203/5 in 20 overs against India. Solid performance this, batting first. The platform was set by Colin Munro who peeled off a 36-ball fifty. Williamson and Taylor built a strong partnership with both registering half-centuries and ensuring that New Zealand never squandered momentum. Will this be enough for New Zealand? Join us for India’s chase shortly

  • 1:58 PM IST

    Whoa! Hang on. Jasprit Bumrah has gown down here. He seemed to have twisted his left ankle in his follow through and he is not looking comfortable. The physio is out there and he’s surrounded by his teammates.

  • 1:57 PM IST

    19 over gone, New Zealand 191 for 5. Shami started the over with a four but it’s been a remarkable comeback from the fast bowler giving away just four off the next five. Last six balls remain. Surely, New Zealand should get to 200

  • 1:53 PM IST

    A slower one from Bumrah does the trick. Siefert holes out to Shreyas Iyer in the deep. New Zealand lose their fifth for 181. 18 gone, New Zealand are 182 for 5. Just 4 runs off it

IND vs NZ Cricket Score 1st T20I, India vs New Zealand Live Blog, Score and Updates, January 24

Hello and Welcome to out coverage of the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand which will be played at Auckland’s Eden Park. This is the beginning of a long Indian tour of New Zealand, where the five T20Is will be followed by three ODIs and two Tests.

India are playing almost the same squad as the one that faced Australia in the three ODIs and home. Washintgon Sundar comes back in which means he could be a strong starter ahead of either Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal. Rishabh Pant is in the squad but with KL Rahul keeping wickets during India’s practice session, the young left-hander might have to wait for his chance.

New Zealand will be without premier pacer Trent Boult but will take confidence from the fact that they lead India 8-3 in T20 Internationals.