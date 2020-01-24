Live Updates

  • 1:11 PM IST

    End of Over 10. New Zealand 91/1: Dube gets a close LBW call against New Zealand but it was maybe just a tad high. Williamson dances down and smashes his first six, albeit not off the middle of the bat. But such is the size of Auckland’s Eden Park

  • 1:06 PM IST

    End of Over 9, New Zealand 84/1: Brakes applied on scoring right after the dismissal. Just three off Yuzvendra Chahal’s second over. Williamson starts quietly to reach 1 off 4

  • 1:04 PM IST
    OUT! First wicket down for New Zealand. Rohit Sharma fumbles near the ropes but completes a safe catch to dismiss Martin Guptill for 30. Shivam Dube gets the wicket. New Zealand 80 for 1
  • 12:58 PM IST

    End of Over 7, New Zealand 73/0: Introduction of spin and Yuzvendra Chahal starts off with a tidy over, giving away just five and bowling a boundary-less over. Guptill 29* off 17 and Munro is 39 off 26

  • 12:57 PM IST

    End of Over 6, New Zealand 68/0: No respite for the Indian bowlers as boundaries continue to come thick and fast. Shami lost his line a couple of times in the over and Guptill went downtown for his first six

  • 12:52 PM IST

    End of Over 5, New Zealand 50/0: A misfield from Shardul Thakur adding to his woes. New Zealand reach 50 without loss inside five overs. Colin Munro on fire.

  • 12:42 PM IST

    End of Over 4, New Zealand 44/0: Expensive over from Shardul Thakur as New Zealand score 18 off it. Munro in full flow, dancing down the ground the first ball of the over to drill a boundary and following it with a flat six over the bowler’s head. Off the final ball, Munro top-edges and the ball goes for another four.

  • 12:37 PM IST

    End of Over 3, New Zealand 26/0: Shami replaces Bumrah and gets called a wide for a wonderful bouncer. The next ball, Munro pulls away for a boundary and collects a single to finish the over. Nice, composed start this from Munro and Guptill

  • 12:32 PM IST

    End of Over 2, New Zealand 19/0: Shardul Thakur and not Mohammed Shami shares the new ball. Drifts one down Guptill’s pads as the ball races for a boundary. Last ball, Thakur lands it full abd Munro takes full toll dispatching it over a rather small long off boundary.

  • 12:28 PM IST
    End of Over 1, New Zealand 7/0: Jasprit Bumrah begins the innings by beating Martin Guptill outside off but the opener responds in style the next ball going over the infield and scoring New Zealand’s first boundary. The yorkers are out from Bumrah who fires one into Munro’s boots

IND vs NZ Cricket Score 1st T20I, India vs New Zealand Live Blog, Score and Updates, January 24

Hello and Welcome to out coverage of the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand which will be played at Auckland’s Eden Park. This is the beginning of a long Indian tour of New Zealand, where the five T20Is will be followed by three ODIs and two Tests.

India are playing almost the same squad as the one that faced Australia in the three ODIs and home. Washintgon Sundar comes back in which means he could be a strong starter ahead of either Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal. Rishabh Pant is in the squad but with KL Rahul keeping wickets during India’s practice session, the young left-hander might have to wait for his chance.

New Zealand will be without premier pacer Trent Boult but will take confidence from the fact that they lead India 8-3 in T20 Internationals.