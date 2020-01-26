Live Updates

  • 1:50 PM IST

    Wow! Virat Kohli puts down a sitter. The simplest of catches that you’ll see. Taylor top edges Bumrah and the Indian skipper makes a proper mess of it at long on. Meanwhile, Bumrah gives away just three runs in the 18th over. New Zealand 118/4, two remain

  • 1:48 PM IST
  • 1:44 PM IST

    Jadeja darting them in. Taylor still not able to get his timing right. Two wides in that over and yet only 6 come off that over. Jadeja bowls out, finishes with 2/18. New Zealand reach 115/4 in 17 overs

  • 1:38 PM IST

    New Zealand’s 100 comes up but it’s far from convincing for the home team. Tim Seifert gets a move on hitting New Zealand’s first boundary in seven overs and following it up with a six. Ross Taylor is batting on 9 off 12. Yes, it is a T20 match alright and there is nothing wrong with the surface. India’s bowling has been just that good. 109 for 4 after 16. Four left.

  • 1:34 PM IST

    New Zealand 99 for 4 in 15 overs: The last boundary was scored in the ninth over. It indicates how tough New Zealand have found batting out there. The rotation of strike has come down drastically too. India really choking them at the moment. 30 balls remain and 12 of them will be bowled by Bumrah. What total are New Zealand eyeing defending?

  • 1:26 PM IST
    OUT! Second wicket in two overs for Jadeja. Williamson sweeps but finds Chahal at deep fine leg. New Zealand 84/4 in 13 overs and Jadeja’s figures read 8/2 in 2.
  • 1:22 PM IST

    New Zealand struggling to keep things moving. Williamson not quite getting his timing after copping a blow to his helmet off a quick Mohammed Shami delivery. He is really firing them in. Just three singles off that over as New Zealand reach 79/3 in 12.

  • 1:16 PM IST

    OUT! Soft dismissal for Colin de Grandhomme as he returns a simple caught and bowled to Ravindra Jadeja. Previous over, Kane Williamson almost ran himself out as he took on Ravindra Jadeja’s powerful arms. His direct hit, had it connected, could have seen the New Zealand skipper back. New Zealand 73/3 in 10.2 overs

  • 1:08 PM IST

    WICKET! Kohli takes his second catch as Munro miscues Dube to the Indian captain for 26. New Zealand 68 for 2

  • 1:04 PM IST

    Another tidy over from Chahal as New Zealand are able to work him for just five runs. New Zealand 63/1 in 8

IND vs NZ Cricket Score 2nd T20I, India vs New Zealand Live Blog, Score and Updates, January 26

The strength of the Indian batting came to the fore as they chased down New Zealand’s 204-run target with six wickets to spare. The confidence of a big, successful run chase behind the, India would be looking to carry the momentum forward into the second game of the series, also at Eden Park, Auckland against New Zealand. India are unlikely to change a winning combination but a few changes in the bowling department won’t come as a surprise.

New Zealand were left pondering about a shortage of 10-15 runs to their total as well as missed chances in the field that allowed the visiting batsmen to get away with a high scoring rate. They will have to come to terms with India’s adaptation if they are to prevent an early 2-0 lead within three days. India had also won here in February 2019, albeit it was a three-match T20I series they had eventually lost 1-2

It’s not exactly been dry in Auckland but for Sunday, the forecast looks good. Although the conditions are expected to be overcast, there should be no or few rain.

The surface for this match is the same that was used for the series opener on Friday. With back-to-back matches played on the same deck, the wicket is expected to get a bit slow. Ish Sodhi, who will be a crucial part of the New Zealand attack again, also spoke about the possibility of the Eden Park pitch slowing down for the game on Sunday.