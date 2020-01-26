Live Updates

  • 12:17 PM IST

    It’s Republic Day and there is no shortage of Indian fans in and around the stadium. The National Anthem just took place and the roof just came off Auckland’s Eden Park. Will it be a memorable Republic Day for the Indian cricket team? Let’s find out. Jasprit Bumrah has the new ball

  • 12:12 PM IST
    Captain’s Corner

    Virat Kohli: Same thing, happy days. We had a brilliant chase the other night and we wanted to field first. We were talking in the dug-out that had me and KL batted through, we would have won with two overs to spare. I think, it’s a gun wicket, they were looking good to get 230 at one stage, we came back well with the ball too in the last game. Chasing falls into the strengths we have in our side so we want to field first. Four days into the tour, we are sleeping much better, I think we had the best sleep last night. We were happy with the performance, I don’t think there was any jet lag. We are going in with the same team. We want to do better in the field. We can stop that extra 10-15 runs. I know the dimensions are different here, we are not used to these kind of dimensions but we have an understanding of what we need to do in the field so that’s something we are looking to improve on tonight
    Kane Williamson: We are gonna have a bat. Obviously, it’s an used surface and we are not expecting much dew tonight. We wanna do the job first-up and assess the conditions. There were some very good signs in the last match in all the departments. But in this T20 format, there are very small margins that can define result. It’s important that we execute our plans again and put up a strong performance. For us, it’s about going out and playing with the freedom. We are playing the same team.
  • 11:56 AM IST
    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
    New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Blair Tickner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett
  • 11:54 AM IST

    TOSS: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson wins toss and elects to bat against India in Auckland. Both teams unchanged

The strength of the Indian batting came to the fore as they chased down New Zealand’s 204-run target with six wickets to spare. The confidence of a big, successful run chase behind the, India would be looking to carry the momentum forward into the second game of the series, also at Eden Park, Auckland against New Zealand. India are unlikely to change a winning combination but a few changes in the bowling department won’t come as a surprise.

New Zealand were left pondering about a shortage of 10-15 runs to their total as well as missed chances in the field that allowed the visiting batsmen to get away with a high scoring rate. They will have to come to terms with India’s adaptation if they are to prevent an early 2-0 lead within three days. India had also won here in February 2019, albeit it was a three-match T20I series they had eventually lost 1-2

It’s not exactly been dry in Auckland but for Sunday, the forecast looks good. Although the conditions are expected to be overcast, there should be no or few rain.

The surface for this match is the same that was used for the series opener on Friday. With back-to-back matches played on the same deck, the wicket is expected to get a bit slow. Ish Sodhi, who will be a crucial part of the New Zealand attack again, also spoke about the possibility of the Eden Park pitch slowing down for the game on Sunday.