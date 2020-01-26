





IND vs NZ Cricket Score 2nd T20I, India vs New Zealand Live Blog, Score and Updates, January 26

The strength of the Indian batting came to the fore as they chased down New Zealand’s 204-run target with six wickets to spare. The confidence of a big, successful run chase behind the, India would be looking to carry the momentum forward into the second game of the series, also at Eden Park, Auckland against New Zealand. India are unlikely to change a winning combination but a few changes in the bowling department won’t come as a surprise.

New Zealand were left pondering about a shortage of 10-15 runs to their total as well as missed chances in the field that allowed the visiting batsmen to get away with a high scoring rate. They will have to come to terms with India’s adaptation if they are to prevent an early 2-0 lead within three days. India had also won here in February 2019, albeit it was a three-match T20I series they had eventually lost 1-2

It’s not exactly been dry in Auckland but for Sunday, the forecast looks good. Although the conditions are expected to be overcast, there should be no or few rain.

The surface for this match is the same that was used for the series opener on Friday. With back-to-back matches played on the same deck, the wicket is expected to get a bit slow. Ish Sodhi, who will be a crucial part of the New Zealand attack again, also spoke about the possibility of the Eden Park pitch slowing down for the game on Sunday.