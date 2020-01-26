Live Updates

  • 3:33 PM IST

    INDIA WIN, TAKE 2-0 LEAD IN THE SERIES

    Shivam Dube hits the winning runs – a six – to hand India (135/3) a win by seven wickets over New Zealand (132/5) in the second T20I. They take a 2-0 lead.

    If Shreyas Iyer did it in the first ODI, it was KL Rahul, who batted through to hand India another solid win. The equation becomes stiff for New Zealand who will now have to win all the remaining three matches to ensure they do not lose to India their first ever T20I series at home. Join us again for the third T20I on Wednesday.

  • 3:29 PM IST

    Off comes Iyer’s helmet and on comes another six, belted over long-on to bring India closer to win. But he perishes the next ball, going for another big heave. The top edge goes high in the air before Southee takes a fine catch. Shivam Dube is off the mark with a single as India are left with the final six runs to knock off

  • 3:23 PM IST

    And now it’s Iyer, who gets into the groove. Gives himself room and hammers it over Tickner’s head for six. What more, he periscopes the next ball over the wicketkeeper’s head. 14 come off it as India are now motoring along to reach 117 for 2 in 16 overs. 16 needed off 24 balls

  • 3:18 PM IST
    India get their big over – 16 off it. A top edge off the bat of Rahul flies for six. The 50-partnership is up between him and Iyer. Rahul smacks a boundary off the next ball to bring up his half-century from 43 balls. Bennett bangs it in hand and the ball flies over the head of Seifert for 5 wides. The required rate brought down to 5.8 from over 7.5 in a space of four balls. India 103/2 in 15. 30 needed off 30
  • 3:13 PM IST

    End of the 14th Over, India 87/2: New Zealand miss a run out chance. A stutter between Iyer and Rahul saw the opener stranded outside his crease. The ball was hit back to Tickner who had a go at the stumps but misses. What a big wicket that could have been for New Zealand. 46 needed off the last six. That big over should come anytime soon

  • 3:08 PM IST

    New Zealand racing through their overs. Another boundary less over, Santner finishes with 0/19. India 82 for 2 in 13 overs. 51 needed off 42

  • 3:03 PM IST

    And finally, the big shot comes out… from the bat of Shreyas Iyer. Length ball from Sodhi and Iyer reached the pitch of the ball and lofts it effortlessly over long-on. 57 needed off 48 as India reach 77 for 2 in 12 over

  • 2:57 PM IST

    We’re halfway through the innings and India are still taking things calmly. Perhaps they want to see off Santner and reserve the explosion until the next 2-3 overs. India going at 6 an over to reach 60 for 2 in 10.

  • 2:51 PM IST

    This is very good stuff from New Zealand. With the kind of batting India have, a target of 133 is never going to trouble them. But they have managed to squeeze in a few tight overs. India have brought up their 50 and Rahul has hit a much-needed boundary, but New Zealand are not giving away anything. India 57 for 2 after nine. 76 needed off 66

  • 2:47 PM IST

    After Santner, Ish Sodhi begins with a tidy over. Run off every delivery as India reach 49 for 2 in eight overs.

The strength of the Indian batting came to the fore as they chased down New Zealand’s 204-run target with six wickets to spare. The confidence of a big, successful run chase behind the, India would be looking to carry the momentum forward into the second game of the series, also at Eden Park, Auckland against New Zealand. India are unlikely to change a winning combination but a few changes in the bowling department won’t come as a surprise.

New Zealand were left pondering about a shortage of 10-15 runs to their total as well as missed chances in the field that allowed the visiting batsmen to get away with a high scoring rate. They will have to come to terms with India’s adaptation if they are to prevent an early 2-0 lead within three days. India had also won here in February 2019, albeit it was a three-match T20I series they had eventually lost 1-2

It’s not exactly been dry in Auckland but for Sunday, the forecast looks good. Although the conditions are expected to be overcast, there should be no or few rain.

The surface for this match is the same that was used for the series opener on Friday. With back-to-back matches played on the same deck, the wicket is expected to get a bit slow. Ish Sodhi, who will be a crucial part of the New Zealand attack again, also spoke about the possibility of the Eden Park pitch slowing down for the game on Sunday.