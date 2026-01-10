Home

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st ODI LIVE streaming Details: Timings, Date, when and where to watch IND vs NZ ODI match in India online and on TV

Shubman Gill-led India is all set face New Zealand in the three-match ODI series which is scheduled t start from January 11 in Vadodara, Gujarat.

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st ODI LIVE streaming Details

New Delhi: India is all set to start their 2026 season on Sunday, January 11, as face New Zealand in the first match of the three-match ODI series in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Shubman Gill-led India will feature cricket stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, while senior players like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya have been rested keeping upcoming assignment in mind.

Rohit and Virat who are concentrating solely on ODIs after retirement from T20Is and Test has generated huge excitement among fans with tickets for the first ODI selling out quickly. Both players recently featured in two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches. In Friday’s training session, they appeared in good rhythm, spending around 90 minutes facing Indian pacers, spinners, and throwdown specialists.

Kohli, who grabbed headlines with his impressive scores of 77 and 131 in his two matches of the domestic one-day tournament, went after both Indian spinners and pacers during the practice session. However, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and Mohammed Siraj skipped the three-hour training, as they played for their respective state teams in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday.

Shubman Gill, who missed the last two T20Is against New Zealand in December 2025 due to a toe injury, is gearing to make a comeback as he was seen batting in the nets with comfort.

Michael Barcewell led New Zealand, boasts key players such as Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Daryll Mitchell, and Glenn Phillips.

When is the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI scheduled?

The first ODI between India and New Zealand is set to be played at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday, January 11. The match will start from 1:30 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live on TV?

Fans can watch the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand 1st ODI online

The match will also be available for Live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

What time will the toss take place for the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

The toss for the first ODI will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Full squad lists

India’s full squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

New Zealand’s full squad: Michael Bracewell (C), Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (WK), Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young

