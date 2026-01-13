Home

India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd ODI LIVE streaming Details: Timings, Date, when and where to watch IND vs NZ ODI match in India online and on TV

Shubman Gill-led India will aim to secure 2-0 lead, while New Zealand look to bounce back in the ongoing three-match ODI series in Rajkot on Wednesday, January 14

New Delhi: Shubman Gill-led India will aim to secure 2-0 lead, while New Zealand look to bounce back in the ongoing three-match ODI series in Rajkot on Wednesday, January 14. The Men in Blue began the series on a strong note, winning the opener in Vadodara by chasing down a target of 301 with four wickets to spare.

Virat Kohli once again played a crucial knock of 93 off 91 balls on a tricky pitch that offered uneven bounce for the seamers. Skipper Gill and vice and No.4 Shreyas Iyer also played vital role as they scored 56 and 49 respectively. India faced a mini-collapse later in their innings, but a calm and composed KL Rahul (29*) guided the team to victory.

New Zealand’s bowling inexperience was exposed, while their batting, too, fell short after a strong start—going from 117/0 to 239/7, despite excellent contributions from Devon Conway (56), Henry Nicholls (62), and Daryl Mitchell (84).

Ahead of the second ODI, India faced a setback as all-rounder Washington Sundar was ruled out for the series with a side strain. BCCI named Delhi’s rising star Ayush Badoni as his replacement, who received his maiden international call-up on Monday, January 12.

When is the 2nd ODI India and New Zealand?

The second ODI between India and New Zealand is scheduled for Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

What time does the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand start?

The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST, with the toss set for 1:00 PM IST.

Where will the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand take place?

The game will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium

IND vs NZ: Where can you watch the 2nd ODI?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

India’s updated squad for ODI series vs NZ : Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ayush Badoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana.

New Zealand’s squad: Michael Bracewell (c), Devon Conway (wk), Mitchell Hay (wk), Nick Kelly, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Josh Clarkson, Zak Foulkes, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jayden Lennox, Michael Rae.

