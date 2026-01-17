Home

Sports

India vs New Zealand 2026 3nd ODI LIVE streaming Details: Timings, Date, when and where to watch IND vs NZ ODI match in India online and on TV

India vs New Zealand 2026 3nd ODI LIVE streaming Details: Timings, Date, when and where to watch IND vs NZ ODI match in India online and on TV

Shubman Gill-led India are set to face Michael Bracewell-led New Zealand in the series decider third ODI in Indore with the series tied 1-1.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming details

New Delhi: After a thrilling second ODI between India and New Zealand the visitors were successful to draw level at 1-1. The third and final ODI which is scheduled to de played on January 18 on Sunday, January 11, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore is a series decider. A win would also give the Kiwis their first-ever ODI series victory on Indian soil, two years after their historic Test series triumph in India.

Even though India lost the second ODI, Shubman Gill-led team appears well settled. Captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer have found their rhythm, Virat Kohli has been in a fine-form, while KL Rahul has showcased brilliance in lower order. Former captain Rohit Sharma, however, will be eager to convert his starts into a big score after two innings in the 20s.

India’s major concern remains the spin department

India’s main concerns remain over the spin department, which has failed to make an impact so far. The spinners will need to step up and pick wickets in Indore to help Men in Blue win the series.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have been solid in all departments. Their top order Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young and Daryl Mitchell has played a crucial role in New Zealand’s batting lineup, while their spinners have kept things tight in the middle overs. The pacers have also struck regularly across all phases of the innings.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The visitors entered the series as a less experienced side but now head into the decider as favourites. They are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI.The Kiwis will be keen to pull off their first-ever ODI series victory in India will be answered on match day.

When will the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI be played?

The third and final ODI of the series between India and New Zealand is scheduled to be played on Sunday, January 18.

Where will the final ODI between India and New Zealand be held?

The third and final ODI will be hosted at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on January 18.

What is the toss timing?

The toss for the third ODI between India and New Zealand will take place at 1:00 pm IST.

When will the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand start?

The third ODI between India and New Zealand will get underway at 1:30 pm IST.

Where can viewers watch the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in India?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can fans watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

India squad:Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

New Zealand squad:Michael Bracewell (c), Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wk), Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.