India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch IND vs NZ 2026 4th T20I match in India online and on TV channel

IND vs NZ 2026 4th T20I match LIVE: Suryakumar Yadav's Team India will aim to continue their winning run in the five-match series when they take on New Zealand in the fourth game at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav with head coach Gautam Gambhir during a training session in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Dominant Team India will be aiming to continue their victorious march in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 next month as face New Zealand in the fourth game of the five-match T20I series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Suryakumar Yadav’s side have gone from strength-to-strength in the ongoing T20I series, taking an unassailable lead on Sunday in Guwahati by chasing down a total of over 150 runs inside 10 overs.

Before that the home team had managed to hunt down a 200-plus target with almost 5 overs. The biggest gain for Team India in this series has been the return to form of their skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who has now slammed back-to-back fifties ending a drought extending 24 matches.

The Indian captain has hammered successive fifties in 25 balls or less, which augurs well for the defending T20 World Cup champions. World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma has also managed two fifties in his last 4 innings causing Black Caps bowlers massive headache after they had won the three-match ODI series 2-1.

To add to that, Ishan Kishan has made a brilliant comeback into the Indian side to replace injured Tilak Varma and is making a massive claim to retain a berth in the playing 11 when T20 World Cup 2026 gets underway on February 7. Another high-scoring clash is in the offing in Visakhapatnam, where Team India had hunted down 209-run target against Australia in 2023, the last time a T20I was held at this venue.

Here are all the details about India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I match…

When is India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I match going to take place?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I match will take place on Wednesday, January 28.

Where is India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I match going to take place?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I match will be held at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

What time will India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I match start?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I match will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I match on TV in India?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I match in India?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I match will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app.

India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I match Predicted 11

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya/Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh/Shreyas Iyer, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi

