  • India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20 Match Highlights: Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh fireworks set up MASSIVE 48-run win
live

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20 Match Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav's side went 1-0 up in the five-match series with a huge 48-run win in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Published date india.com Updated: January 21, 2026 10:57 PM IST
Published date india.com Updated: January 21, 2026 10:57 PM IST
By Devadyuti Das | Edited by Devadyuti Das
Suryakumar Yadav
India captain Suryakumar Yadav at a training session in VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Team India got off to a flying start in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand in Nagpur on Wednesday. Suryakumar Yadav’s side hammered the visitors by 48 runs with world No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma hammering 84 off 35 balls with 8 sixes and Rinku Singh clobbering a 44 off 20 balls to power India to 238 for 7.

New Zealand were restricted to 190 with Shivam Dube claiming three wickets and Varun Chakravarthy picking up two wickets.

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20 Match Highlights HERE –

Live Updates

  • Jan 21, 2026 10:52 PM IST

    That’s all our coverage from first T20I between India and New Zealand in Nagpur on Wednesday. Thank you all for joining in.

  • Jan 21, 2026 10:52 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20 Match Live Scores: India beat New Zealand by 48 runs to go 1-0 up in the five-match series in Nagpur on Wednesday. World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma smashed 84 off 35 balls with eight sixes while Rinku Singh chipped in with 44 off 20 balls to power India to a huge total of 238 for 7 after batting first.

  • Jan 21, 2026 6:16 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20 Match Live Scores: India and New Zealand have only faced off once in Nagpur in a T20I match in the past which the Black Caps won comfortably in the 2016 T20 World Cup as bowling out MS Dhoni’s Indian side for just 79. Can Suryakumar Yadav’s side exact revenge for the humiliation in the first T20I on Wednesday?

  • Jan 21, 2026 6:14 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of 1st T20I between India and New Zealand at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday.

