India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20 Match Highlights: Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh fireworks set up MASSIVE 48-run win

live

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20 Match Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav's side went 1-0 up in the five-match series with a huge 48-run win in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS New Zealand 238/7 (20.0) 190/7 (20.0) Run Rate: (Current: 9.50) IND win by 48 runs Last Wicket: Kristian Clarke c Rinku Singh b Shivam Dube 0 (1) - 189/7 in 19.4 Over Kyle Jamieson 1 * (2) 0x4, 0x6 Mitchell Santner (C) 20 (13) 2x4, 0x6 Shivam Dube (3-0-28-2) * Arshdeep Singh (4-0-31-1)

India captain Suryakumar Yadav at a training session in VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Team India got off to a flying start in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand in Nagpur on Wednesday. Suryakumar Yadav’s side hammered the visitors by 48 runs with world No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma hammering 84 off 35 balls with 8 sixes and Rinku Singh clobbering a 44 off 20 balls to power India to 238 for 7.

New Zealand were restricted to 190 with Shivam Dube claiming three wickets and Varun Chakravarthy picking up two wickets.

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20 Match Highlights HERE –

