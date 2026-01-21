India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20 Match Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India eye winning start to five-match series

Home

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20 Match Live Scores and Updates: Indians will aim to take revenge over the Black Caps as they begin the T20I series with the first game at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav at a training session in VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Team India will look to get off to a winning start in first game of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday. The series is a build-up for both side ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 which is hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav will look to get back some form ahead of the ICC event as the home side will eye revenge for a 2-1 series loss in the ODI series.

