India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20 Match Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India eye winning start to five-match series

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20 Match Live Scores and Updates: Indians will aim to take revenge over the Black Caps as they begin the T20I series with the first game at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav
India captain Suryakumar Yadav at a training session in VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Team India will look to get off to a winning start in first game of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday. The series is a build-up for both side ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 which is hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav will look to get back some form ahead of the ICC event as the home side will eye revenge for a 2-1 series loss in the ODI series.

Live Updates

  • Jan 21, 2026 6:16 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20 Match Live Scores: India and New Zealand have only faced off once in Nagpur in a T20I match in the past which the Black Caps won comfortably in the 2016 T20 World Cup as bowling out MS Dhoni’s Indian side for just 79. Can Suryakumar Yadav’s side exact revenge for the humiliation in the first T20I on Wednesday?

  • Jan 21, 2026 6:14 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of 1st T20I between India and New Zealand at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday.

