  India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20 Match Live Scores: Suryakumar Yadavs side look to maintain winning streak against Black Caps
India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20 Match Live Scores: Suryakumar Yadav’s side look to maintain winning streak against Black Caps

India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20 Match Live Scores and Updates: Suryakumar Yadav's Team India will look to double their lead in the five-match series as they face NZ in the second game in Raipur on Friday.

Suryakumar Yadav's Team India will take on New Zealand in the 2nd T20I match in Raipur on Friday. (Source: X)

Team India will look to maintain their dominance over New Zealand as the two sides face off in the second game of the five-match T20I series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday. The home side won the opening match by 48 runs in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand will look to bounce back after conceding 238 runs in the first innings in the opening match.

India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20 Match Live Scores and Updates HERE –

    India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20 Match Live Scores: Rinku Singh has managed to score 213 runs in the last two overs in his T20I career – a whopping 35.8 per cent of his runs. Can Rinku Singh continue his last over fireworks in the second T20I in Raipur on Friday?

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match in Raipur on Friday.

