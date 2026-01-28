By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
India vs NZ 2026 4th T20 Match Live Scores: Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India aim to continue winning march
India vs NZ 2026 4th T20 Match Live Scores and Updates: Home side will look to maintain their dominance over New Zealand when the two sides faces off at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
Unbeaten Team India will look to keep a stranglehold over New Zealand when the two sides face off in the fourth game of the five-match T20I series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Suryakumar Yadav’s side have already clinched the series with three comprehensive victories in the first three matches.
The series is an important build-up to the T20 World Cup 2026 set to get underway on February 7. The home team will be eyeing a T20I whitewash of Black Caps after losing the ODI series 2-1.
India vs NZ 2026 4th T20 Match Live Scores and Updates HERE –
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.