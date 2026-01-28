India vs NZ 2026 4th T20 Match Live Scores: Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India aim to continue winning march

Home

India vs NZ 2026 4th T20 Match Live Scores: Suryakumar Yadavs Team India aim to continue winning march

India vs NZ 2026 4th T20 Match Live Scores and Updates: Home side will look to maintain their dominance over New Zealand when the two sides faces off at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav's Team India will take on New Zealand in 4th T20I match in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (Photo: IANS)

Unbeaten Team India will look to keep a stranglehold over New Zealand when the two sides face off in the fourth game of the five-match T20I series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Suryakumar Yadav’s side have already clinched the series with three comprehensive victories in the first three matches.

The series is an important build-up to the T20 World Cup 2026 set to get underway on February 7. The home team will be eyeing a T20I whitewash of Black Caps after losing the ODI series 2-1.

