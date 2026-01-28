  • Home
India vs NZ 2026 4th T20 Match Live Scores: Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India aim to continue winning march

India vs NZ 2026 4th T20 Match Live Scores and Updates: Home side will look to maintain their dominance over New Zealand when the two sides faces off at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Published date india.com Updated: January 28, 2026 5:32 PM IST
Unbeaten Team India will look to keep a stranglehold over New Zealand when the two sides face off in the fourth game of the five-match T20I series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in  Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Suryakumar Yadav’s side have already clinched the series with three comprehensive victories in the first three matches.

The series is an important build-up to the T20 World Cup 2026 set to get underway on February 7. The home team will be eyeing a T20I whitewash of Black Caps after losing the ODI series 2-1.

Live Updates

  • Jan 28, 2026 5:32 PM IST

    IND vs NZ 2026 4th T20 Match Live Scores and Updates: Talking about the head-to-head record between India and New Zealand in the 20-over format. Both the sides have faced each other in 28 matches, India has won 17 of those, while New Zealand has won 10, with one match ending in a tie.

  • Jan 28, 2026 5:16 PM IST

    IND vs NZ 2026 4th T20 Match Live Scores and Updates: Team India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel backed Sanju Samson despite a disappointing T20I series soo far.

    “Sanju is one knock away from getting that confidence, getting that form back. For us, building up to the World Cup it’s important for the guys to find that peak performance at the right time. He’s training well, he’s hitting the ball very well. So, I think it’s just a matter of time for him to get his foot on the board. But the main focus is that the team is winning, and I think that’s important. We’re 3-0 up in this series at the moment, the boys are playing some very good cricket.”
  • Jan 28, 2026 5:05 PM IST

    IND vs NZ 2026 4th T20 Match Live Scores and Updates: Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav needs 41 more runs to become 3rd Indian batter to complete 3000 runs in T20I cricket. The other two are Rohit Sharma with 4231 runs and Virat Kohli with 4188 runs. Can Suryakumar Yadav achieve this feat against New Zealand in the 4th T20I on Wednesday?

  • Jan 28, 2026 4:40 PM IST

    India vs NZ 2026 4th T20 Match Live Scores: Team India have equalled Pakistan’s world record of 11 successive bilateral T20I series and tournament wins since 2024. Pakistan cricket team achieved the same feat between 2016 and 2018. Can Team India complete a series whitewash against New Zealand by winning the next two games?

  • Jan 28, 2026 4:39 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs New Zealand 4th T20I match at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

