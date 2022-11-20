India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I, Mount Maunganui Weather Forecast: Another Washout On Cards

Mount Maunganui Weather Update, IND vs NZ 2nd T20I : India and New Zealand both were knocked out in their respective semi-finals in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. While England thrashed India by 10 wickets, NZ had a similar fate against Pakistan. Now, the two teams – India and New Zealand – meet again. A Hardik Pandya-led Indian team tour New Zealand for a white-ball series with the 2nd T20I set to take place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Both teams are well-matched and a mouthwatering contest is expected.

Amid all expectations of a cracker of a game, the weather could play spoilsport. The weather forecast is not that good. The forecast is of scattered showers at Mount Maunganui. The chances of precipitation are at 90 per cent, which invariably means – rain would play a significant part. The humidity would also be on the higher side at around 80 per cent. That would make the playing conditions uncomfortable.

Fans would be hoping a full game takes place between the two cricketing giants. Let us hope the rain stays away and does not interrupt proceedings.

India vs New Zealand Match Details

Squads:

India Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (C), Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.