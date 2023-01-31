Home

Sports

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming Details Of IND Vs NZ Match, Timing, Other Details

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming Details Of IND Vs NZ Match, Timing, Other Details

The series between India and New Zealand is locked at 1-1. Get live streaming details of IND vs NZ, third T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal during India's training session. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

Ahmedabad: India’s top-order batters will be under pressure to deliver in the series-deciding third T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The series is locked at 1-1 with both teams winning one game each.

It would be fair to say the trio of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi has not made their opportunities count and Sunday gives them the final chance to stake a claim before the focus shifts to five-day format with Australia visiting India.

If it hadn’t been for Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, India would have struggled to chase down 100 on Sunday in Lucknow in the secnd game. The surfaces in the series have attracted a lot of attention and it remains to be seen what the players get in Ahmedabad.

In the bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav playing together has helped India build the pressure on the opposition. After struggling with no-balls, Arshdeep Singh was back to his frugal best in Lucknow and that should give him a lot of confidence going into the decider.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be expecting more from their middle order. Sensing an opportunity to win a rare series in India. the Blackcaps will be highly motivated for the challenge. More than 200 runs were scored in the last T20I played here almost two years ago and, after the low-scoring affair in Lucknow.

Where will the India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I to be played?

The India vs New Zealand, third T20I will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 7 PM IST on Wednesday (February 1).

Where to get live telecast of India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I in India?

Star Sport channels will live telecast the India vs New Zealand, third T20I.

Where to get live streaming of India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I?

Live streaming of India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Dane Cleaver (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Benjamin Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips (wk), Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner.